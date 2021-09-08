Avidian Gold to Attend Beaver Creek

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that management and directors will be in Beaver Creek, Colorado from September 8 to 10, 2021. Beaver Creek, …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that management and directors will be in Beaver Creek, Colorado from September 8 to 10, 2021. Beaver Creek, Colorado is host to the Precious Metals Summit which attracts global investors, miners and top exploration companies. Avidian is currently conducting resource expansion drilling at its district scale (125 sq. km) Golden Zone Project in south-central Alaska. When drilling concludes at Golden Zone the Company plans to mobilize the drill to its road-accessible Amanita Project located 5 km south of Kinross Gold's Fort Knox mine & mill to follow up on the near-surface high-grade oxide gold encountered in the 2020 core program and 2019 trenching program.