Avidian Gold to Attend Beaver Creek
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that management and directors will be in Beaver Creek, Colorado from September 8 to 10, 2021. Beaver Creek, Colorado is host to the Precious Metals Summit which attracts global investors, miners and top exploration companies.
Avidian is currently conducting resource expansion drilling at its district scale (125 sq. km) Golden Zone Project in south-central Alaska. When drilling concludes at Golden Zone the Company plans to mobilize the drill to its road-accessible Amanita Project located 5 km south of Kinross Gold's Fort Knox mine & mill to follow up on the near-surface high-grade oxide gold encountered in the 2020 core program and 2019 trenching program.
To meet the Avidian team please contact CEO Steve Roebuck via contact details below.
About Avidian Gold Corp.
Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a focus on advanced stage gold exploration projects in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project hosts a NI 43- 101 indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au)*. Additional projects include the Amanita and the Amanita NE gold properties which are both adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska, and the Jungo gold-copper property in Nevada. *Technical Report on the Golden Zone Property, August 17, 2017, L. McGarry P.Geo & I. Trinder P.Geo, A.C.A Howe International Ltd.
Avidian's majority controlled High Tide Resources is a private corporation that is focused on, and committed to, the development of advanced-stage mineral projects in Canada using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide is earning a 100% interest the Labrador West Iron project located adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's 23 mtpy Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, Labrador and owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma Copper-Nickel-Cobalt deposit located 50 km southeast of Fermont, Quebec. High Tide is majority controlled by Avidian.
