NLS Pharmaceutics to Participate in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

STANS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, announces that Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, is scheduled to

present a corporate overview and participate in meetings with investors at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 13-15, 2021.

Presentation Details:

H.C. Wainwright Virtual Presentation: Investors may listen to the NLS Pharmaceutics presentation online beginning on September 13th at 1:00pm CET / 7:00am ET via the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/40da20b0-3c77-4a22-9eac-9a6bb69b96cf. The presentation recording will be available for 90 days from the start of the conference. The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference features six industry tracks including Healthcare & Biotechnology, as well as leading industry keynote speakers & presenting companies, investor meetings, and networking opportunities.

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a Swiss-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and repurposing product candidates to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The Company's lead product candidate, Quilience® is a proprietary extended-release formulation of mazindol (mazindol ER), and is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. Mazindol is a triple monoamine reuptake inhibitor and partial orexin-2 receptor agonist, which was used for many years to treat patients diagnosed with narcolepsy in compassionate use programs. NLS completed a phase 2 study in the U.S. evaluating NolazolÒ (mazindol controlled-release) in adult subjects with ADHD. The study met all primary and secondary endpoints and was well-tolerated. Quilience has received Orphan Drug Designations both in the U.S. and in Europe for the treatment of narcolepsy.

Corporate contact
Alex Zwyer, CEO: +41 41 618 80 00

Investor Relations contact
Cindy Rizzo: +1 908-229-7050
www.nlspharma.com

SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics AG



