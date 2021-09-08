checkAd

Empower Clinics Opens First of Many “TMC” Clinics in Canada

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021, 14:00   

The Medi-Collective Clinic is Now Accepting New Patients & Walk-Ins in Hamilton, OntarioVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated …

The Medi-Collective Clinic is Now Accepting New Patients & Walk-Ins in Hamilton, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce the official opening of The Medi-Collective ("TMC") inaugural medical clinic in Hamilton, Ontario.

"This is getting exciting, we are onto something special, The Medi-Collective, it's a launch!" said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "This is important, it opens more access for patients, it launches catalysts that we have talked about, allows us to kickstart the growth potential of TMC and Empower, just like I said we would do."

Dr. Jordan Rabinowitz, and Dr. Aviv Tsimerman added, "This location is a step in our strategic expansion of truly integrative care, based on patient-centric services. We are thrilled to be able to provide such comprehensive care to the Hamilton community. We are modernizing healthcare by having a team of professionals working together under one roof for the benefit of the patient."

As of today, the Hamilton, ON clinic is accepting new patients and walk-in appointments.

The Medi-Collective Hamilton Clinic

Address: 675 Rymal Rd E., Hamilton, ON L8W 1B5

Phone: 905-848-2441

Email: 675Rymal@themedicollective.com

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

