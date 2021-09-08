Empower Clinics Opens First of Many “TMC” Clinics in Canada

The Medi-Collective Clinic is Now Accepting New Patients & Walk-Ins in Hamilton, OntarioVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated …

The Medi-Collective Clinic is Now Accepting New Patients & Walk-Ins in Hamilton, Ontario VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce the official opening of The Medi-Collective ("TMC") inaugural medical clinic in Hamilton, Ontario. "This is getting exciting, we are onto something special, The Medi-Collective, it's a launch!" said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "This is important, it opens more access for patients, it launches catalysts that we have talked about, allows us to kickstart the growth potential of TMC and Empower, just like I said we would do."