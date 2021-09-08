53% of European companies blame cyberattacks on unknown assets

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll by MIT Technology Review Insights, in association with Palo Alto Networks, underscores the cybersecurity struggles countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa have with outdated software and tools. When the pandemic forced employers to support remote work, these infrastructure security shortfalls became all too apparent.

In this new cybersecurity landscape, conducting a full inventory of internet-connected digital assets—from laptops to cloud applications—and rebooting cybersecurity policies for today's modern remote work environment is essential to mitigate risks. If vulnerabilities aren't managed quickly, the door is open for bad actors to exploit the weakness.

Report highlights include:

Cyberattacks are commonplace : Cloud migration and remote work can expose an attack surface to increased cybersecurity risks. The majority (53%) of respondents in Europe and 35% of companies in the Middle East and Africa say they have experienced a cybersecurity attack originating from an unknown, unmanaged, or poorly managed digital asset.

"Our research shows that 70% of companies report a secure cloud management strategy is key to avoiding cybersecurity attacks. And 67% of respondents realize that continuous asset monitoring is the cornerstone of that strategy," says Laurel Ruma, editorial director at MIT Technology Review Insights, US.