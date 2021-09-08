checkAd

53% of European companies blame cyberattacks on unknown assets

08.09.2021   

MIT Technology Review poll reveals infrastructure shortfalls present cybersecurity challenges for companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new poll by MIT Technology Review Insights, in association with Palo Alto Networks, underscores the cybersecurity struggles countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa have with outdated software and tools. When the pandemic forced employers to support remote work, these infrastructure security shortfalls became all too apparent.

Insights

In this new cybersecurity landscape, conducting a full inventory of internet-connected digital assets—from laptops to cloud applications—and rebooting cybersecurity policies for today's modern remote work environment is essential to mitigate risks. If vulnerabilities aren't managed quickly, the door is open for bad actors to exploit the weakness.

Report highlights include:

  • Cyberattacks are commonplace: Cloud migration and remote work can expose an attack surface to increased cybersecurity risks. The majority (53%) of respondents in Europe and 35% of companies in the Middle East and Africa say they have experienced a cybersecurity attack originating from an unknown, unmanaged, or poorly managed digital asset.
  • Cloud environments dominate: Fifty-three percent of poll respondents in Europe, and 48% of those in the Middle East and Africa, report that more than half of their assets are in the cloud.
  • Asset monitoring is essential: Long gone are the days when companies could take an ad hoc approach to identifying security risks. It's become clear that continuous asset monitoring and secure cloud management platforms are powerful tools to help bolster security—70% of respondents in Europe and 89% in the Middle East and Africa rely on continuous asset monitoring technology for protection.

"Our research shows that 70% of companies report a secure cloud management strategy is key to avoiding cybersecurity attacks. And 67% of respondents realize that continuous asset monitoring is the cornerstone of that strategy," says Laurel Ruma, editorial director at MIT Technology Review Insights, US.

