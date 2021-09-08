Deluxe to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology company, announced today that Barry McCarthy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Bomar, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14 at 8:45 am ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.deluxe.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.