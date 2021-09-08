Zebra Circular Economy Program Wins Business Intelligence Group 2021 Sustainability Award

The Zebra Circular Economy Program promotes sustainability and reduces the environmental impact of standard product lifecycles in the supply chains of both Zebra and its customers. It is comprised of the Zebra Device Buy-Back Program, Zebra Certified Refurbished Device Sales and Rental Programs, and Zebra Recycling Services. These initiatives offer a more economical and environmentally beneficial option for businesses challenged with seasonal surges or the need to extend the lifecycle and expand their fleet of deployed Zebra devices.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced the Zebra Circular Economy Program was recognized with a Sustainability Service of the Year award by the Business Intelligence Group. The 2021 Sustainability Awards program honors people, teams and organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of business practices or overall mission.

“As we continue to help our customers operate more responsibly, we are honored to be recognized for our commitment to reducing waste and extending product life through our Circular Economy Program,” said Jenna Stanley, Senior Vice President, Services & Customer Success, Zebra Technologies. “We will continue to invest in innovation that’s a win-win for our customers and the environment.”

More than 63,000 devices were repurposed or recycled through the program in 2020, and more than 40,000 devices entered the program in the first half of 2021 alone. Embracing a circular economy strategy has helped Zebra and its customers reduce potentially harmful e-waste by refurbishing products that can be used by another owner; prolonging the lifecycles of products and other materials destined for a landfill without proper intervention; and proper recycling of products that are unusable.

“We are proud to reward and recognize Zebra Technologies for its sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Zebra’s vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world.”

Zebra recognizes its environmental responsibilities and is committed to being a compliant corporate citizen, responsible for supporting the protection of the environment. Read more about Zebra’s Corporate Social Responsibility Program here.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Zebra Circular Economy Program has been named a Sustainability Service of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group in the 2021 Sustainability Awards.

The Business Intelligence Group 2021 Sustainability Awards recognize people and businesses that have made sustainability an integral part of its business practices or overall mission.

