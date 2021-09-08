Belden Brings Data Center Solutions Straight to Customers with their New Mobile Collaboration Center

The MCC is a hands-on experience where Belden brings a wide range of solutions directly to data center designers, installers, operators and owners. In-house experts are on hand to discuss how Belden can support mission-critical data centers through a collaborative design process and enhanced delivery of our fiber systems.

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will officially launch the Mobile Collaboration Center (MCC) roadshow with an inaugural event on September 15 in Ashburn, VA, with following stops throughout the U.S. in 2021 and 2022.

From the rack space to the parking space, attendees will discover solutions designed for every corner of the data center. By combining rapid deployment with scalability, flexibility and space savings, Belden data center solutions focus on supporting uninterrupted network, power, cooling and security services. Inside the MCC are examples of several standard and configurable solutions, including Belden’s fiber cables, field-terminated copper and fiber solutions, pre-terminated copper and fiber cabling, cabinets, wall-mount patch panels, cable management and new innovations like the OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable.

The Mobile Collaboration Center also features an interactive screen with information about up-and-coming Belden solutions, a live-stream connection with the F1 Center of Excellence (where Belden creates custom fiber optic assemblies) and a hands-on station where customers can try out fiber FX Fusion splicing and copper REVConnect termination.

“Belden’s data center solutions are designed to be used anywhere within the white space or gray space, including facilities management and core IT, Ethernet over IP (EoIP) and OT requirements for building controls, command and control, security and surveillance,” says Chrissy Olsen, global director of data centers at Belden. “We’re looking forward to getting the Mobile Collaboration Center out on the road so we can meet with customers, showcase our innovative solutions, and start having collaborative data center design conversations.”

To register to attend the Belden Mobile Collaboration Center Inaugural Event, please contact your local Belden representative. For the tour stops in the remainder of 2021, please visit: https://bit.ly/beldenmcc2021.

Resolving signal transmission needs with IP- and legacy-based solutions that enable a smooth migration to convergence requires a universal approach for enterprise environments. Only Belden’s innovative enterprise connectivity solutions take this universal approach. Belden’s extensive portfolio spans LAN, data centers, building automation and security and access control to keep information running smoothly. Outstanding global service and support capabilities and application-specific warranty programs complete Belden’s unique offering.

About Belden

Belden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today’s applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, USA, and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Trademark Notice

Belden and its affiliated companies claim and reserve all rights to their graphic images and text, trade names and trademarks, logos, service names, and similar proprietary marks, and any other intellectual property rights associated with this publication. For instance, BELDEN, SENDING ALL THE RIGHT SIGNALS, HIRSCHMANN, GARRETTCOM, PPC, TRIPWIRE, TOFINO SECURITY, LUMBERG AUTOMATION and other distinctive identifiers of Belden and its affiliated companies as used herein are or may be pending or registered or unregistered trademarks of Belden, or its affiliates, in the United States and/or other jurisdictions throughout the world. Belden’s trade names, trademarks, logos, service names, and similar proprietary marks shall not be reprinted or displayed without Belden’s or its affiliated companies’ permission and/or in any form inconsistent with Belden's business interests. Belden reserves the right to demand the discontinuation of any improper use at any time.

Patent Notice

This product may be protected by one or more patents. For further information, please visit https://www.belden.com/resources/patents.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005149/en/