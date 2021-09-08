checkAd

Belden Brings Data Center Solutions Straight to Customers with their New Mobile Collaboration Center

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will officially launch the Mobile Collaboration Center (MCC) roadshow with an inaugural event on September 15 in Ashburn, VA, with following stops throughout the U.S. in 2021 and 2022.

The MCC is a hands-on experience where Belden brings a wide range of solutions directly to data center designers, installers, operators and owners. In-house experts are on hand to discuss how Belden can support mission-critical data centers through a collaborative design process and enhanced delivery of our fiber systems.

From the rack space to the parking space, attendees will discover solutions designed for every corner of the data center. By combining rapid deployment with scalability, flexibility and space savings, Belden data center solutions focus on supporting uninterrupted network, power, cooling and security services. Inside the MCC are examples of several standard and configurable solutions, including Belden’s fiber cables, field-terminated copper and fiber solutions, pre-terminated copper and fiber cabling, cabinets, wall-mount patch panels, cable management and new innovations like the OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable.

The Mobile Collaboration Center also features an interactive screen with information about up-and-coming Belden solutions, a live-stream connection with the F1 Center of Excellence (where Belden creates custom fiber optic assemblies) and a hands-on station where customers can try out fiber FX Fusion splicing and copper REVConnect termination.

“Belden’s data center solutions are designed to be used anywhere within the white space or gray space, including facilities management and core IT, Ethernet over IP (EoIP) and OT requirements for building controls, command and control, security and surveillance,” says Chrissy Olsen, global director of data centers at Belden. “We’re looking forward to getting the Mobile Collaboration Center out on the road so we can meet with customers, showcase our innovative solutions, and start having collaborative data center design conversations.”

To register to attend the Belden Mobile Collaboration Center Inaugural Event, please contact your local Belden representative. For the tour stops in the remainder of 2021, please visit: https://bit.ly/beldenmcc2021.

Resolving signal transmission needs with IP- and legacy-based solutions that enable a smooth migration to convergence requires a universal approach for enterprise environments. Only Belden’s innovative enterprise connectivity solutions take this universal approach. Belden’s extensive portfolio spans LAN, data centers, building automation and security and access control to keep information running smoothly. Outstanding global service and support capabilities and application-specific warranty programs complete Belden’s unique offering.

About Belden

Belden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today’s applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, USA, and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Trademark Notice
Belden and its affiliated companies claim and reserve all rights to their graphic images and text, trade names and trademarks, logos, service names, and similar proprietary marks, and any other intellectual property rights associated with this publication. For instance, BELDEN, SENDING ALL THE RIGHT SIGNALS, HIRSCHMANN, GARRETTCOM, PPC, TRIPWIRE, TOFINO SECURITY, LUMBERG AUTOMATION and other distinctive identifiers of Belden and its affiliated companies as used herein are or may be pending or registered or unregistered trademarks of Belden, or its affiliates, in the United States and/or other jurisdictions throughout the world. Belden’s trade names, trademarks, logos, service names, and similar proprietary marks shall not be reprinted or displayed without Belden’s or its affiliated companies’ permission and/or in any form inconsistent with Belden's business interests. Belden reserves the right to demand the discontinuation of any improper use at any time.

Patent Notice
This product may be protected by one or more patents. For further information, please visit https://www.belden.com/resources/patents.

Belden Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Belden Brings Data Center Solutions Straight to Customers with their New Mobile Collaboration Center Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will officially launch the Mobile Collaboration Center (MCC) roadshow with an inaugural event on September 15 in Ashburn, VA, with following stops throughout the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Advent Technologies Projects White Dragon & Green HiPo (4.65GW Green Hydrogen & 400MW Fuel Cells), ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.08.21Belden Announces Exciting Product Launches for Q3 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Belden Delivers Innovation with its Versatile OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten