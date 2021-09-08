Late-Breaking Data at the International Headache Society & European Headache Federation Joint Congress 2021 Showed AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection Reduced More Monthly Migraine Days in a Network Meta-Analysis Study with Atogepant and Rimegepant

AJOVY is the first and only long-acting (defined as efficacy measured over a 12-week period following a 675 mg [225 mg x 3] subcutaneous dose) anti-CGRP subcutaneous injection approved for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults with both quarterly and monthly dosing options. 1+±

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced results from a network meta-analysis examining the efficacy of AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm), atogepant and Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) in the preventive treatment of episodic migraine (EM). This data will be presented as a late-breaker ePoster during the International Headache Society (IHS) and European Headache Federation (EHF) Joint Congress taking place virtually on Sept. 8-12, 2021.

Migraine is a disabling chronic neurological disease that causes head pain and associated symptoms so severe that people often cannot function during an attack. Migraine reduces quality of life and disrupts the lives of those suffering from migraine and their ability to perform daily activities.2,1 It is among the top 10 causes of disability worldwide.2

“As migraine is so prevalent affecting one billion people worldwide3, it’s important for us to explore fremanezumab’s full treatment potential to ensure we’re offering patients an option to help prevent their migraine attacks,” said Matthias Mueller, MD MSc, VP Global Medical Affairs at Teva. “We’re pleased to see the migraine treatment landscape continue to advance, and these latest data provide clinicians with new insights into the impact of choosing a treatment option for each individual patient, reducing this migraine burden for patients.”

The meta-analysis indirectly assessed changes from baseline in monthly migraine days (MMD) and 50 percent reduction from baseline in MMD for patients receiving AJOVY, atogepant and rimegepant compared to placebo.

Additional retrospective post hoc analyses were conducted to understand migraine and headache frequency and severity for chronic migraine (CM) and EM patients who were treated with AJOVY. The analyses included patients who were initially enrolled in the Phase 3 HALO and FOCUS clinical programs. No determination of statistical significance can be made, and individual results may vary. No new safety signals were identified against the known safety profile of AJOVY.