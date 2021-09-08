checkAd

Late-Breaking Data at the International Headache Society & European Headache Federation Joint Congress 2021 Showed AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection Reduced More Monthly Migraine Days in a Network Meta-Analysis Study with Atogepant and Rimegepant

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 14:00  |  63   |   |   

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced results from a network meta-analysis examining the efficacy of AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm), atogepant and Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) in the preventive treatment of episodic migraine (EM). This data will be presented as a late-breaker ePoster during the International Headache Society (IHS) and European Headache Federation (EHF) Joint Congress taking place virtually on Sept. 8-12, 2021.

AJOVY is the first and only long-acting (defined as efficacy measured over a 12-week period following a 675 mg [225 mg x 3] subcutaneous dose) anti-CGRP subcutaneous injection approved for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults with both quarterly and monthly dosing options.1+±

Migraine is a disabling chronic neurological disease that causes head pain and associated symptoms so severe that people often cannot function during an attack. Migraine reduces quality of life and disrupts the lives of those suffering from migraine and their ability to perform daily activities.2,1 It is among the top 10 causes of disability worldwide.2

“As migraine is so prevalent affecting one billion people worldwide3, it’s important for us to explore fremanezumab’s full treatment potential to ensure we’re offering patients an option to help prevent their migraine attacks,” said Matthias Mueller, MD MSc, VP Global Medical Affairs at Teva. “We’re pleased to see the migraine treatment landscape continue to advance, and these latest data provide clinicians with new insights into the impact of choosing a treatment option for each individual patient, reducing this migraine burden for patients.”

The meta-analysis indirectly assessed changes from baseline in monthly migraine days (MMD) and 50 percent reduction from baseline in MMD for patients receiving AJOVY, atogepant and rimegepant compared to placebo.

Additional retrospective post hoc analyses were conducted to understand migraine and headache frequency and severity for chronic migraine (CM) and EM patients who were treated with AJOVY. The analyses included patients who were initially enrolled in the Phase 3 HALO and FOCUS clinical programs. No determination of statistical significance can be made, and individual results may vary. No new safety signals were identified against the known safety profile of AJOVY.

Seite 1 von 6
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Teva
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Late-Breaking Data at the International Headache Society & European Headache Federation Joint Congress 2021 Showed AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection Reduced More Monthly Migraine Days in a Network Meta-Analysis Study with Atogepant and Rimegepant Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced results from a network meta-analysis examining the efficacy of AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm), atogepant and Nurtec ODT …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Advent Technologies Projects White Dragon & Green HiPo (4.65GW Green Hydrogen & 400MW Fuel Cells), ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Teva and MedinCell Announce FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for TV-46000/mdc-IRM as a Treatment for Patients with Schizophrenia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Teva and MedinCell Announce FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for TV-46000/mdc-IRM as a Treatment for Patients with Schizophrenia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Showcasing Teva’s Commitment to Helping Patients Have More Migraine-Free Days, 18 Abstracts will be presented, Including One Late-Breaker, on AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) Injection at the International Headache Society and European Headache...
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Teva Announces Post Hoc Analysis of Long-Term Data Examining Treatment with AUSTEDO (deutetrabenazine) Tablets in Adult Patients with Tardive Dyskinesia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten