Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces New Company Name, Astria Therapeutics, Highlighting New Company Focus

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced its new name, Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (“Astria” or the “Company”). The name Astria originates from the Greek word for star, reflecting the Company’s commitment to having patients serve as guiding stars. Astria’s mission is to bring hope with life-changing therapies to patients and families. Astria expects to begin trading under the new ticker symbol “ATXS” on the Nasdaq Global Select Market at market open on September 9, 2021, and the new website, www.astriatx.com, launched today containing information about STAR-0215, HAE, and a new corporate presentation.

“The name Astria embodies our commitment to put patients first in all that we do,” said Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Astria Therapeutics. “Following the acquisition of Quellis earlier this year, our company is focused on tackling the debilitating disease hereditary angioedema, with the broader goal of addressing the unmet needs of patients with rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. We are advancing STAR-0215 as a differentiated and potentially the most patient-friendly preventative treatment option with dosing once every three months or longer. We are proud to launch Astria Therapeutics and bring our team’s combination of experience, passion, and compassion to our future vision and our commitment to patients and their families.”

Astria’s lead program, STAR-0215 (formerly QLS-215), was named to reflect the goal of having patients at the forefront of Astria’s scientific development. STAR-0215 is currently in preclinical development for the treatment of HAE, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway. Astria is developing STAR-0215 to be a long-acting monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, dosed once every 3 months or longer, with the goal of providing the most patient-friendly preventative treatment option for people living with HAE. The company expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for STAR-0215 in mid-2022 and plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial with initial proof of concept results anticipated by year end 2022.