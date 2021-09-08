AEye Welcomes Automotive OEM Sales Veteran Jay Hohauser as VP of ADAS, North America

Based in Detroit, Hohauser will lead AEye’s U.S. sales for passenger and commercial vehicle ADAS deployments. In this role, he will work directly with automotive OEMs and AEye’s Tier 1 partners to drive widespread adoption of AEye’s LiDAR. Hohauser comes to AEye from Valeo, where he led U.S. OEM sales and business development efforts for the Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems Business Group, including LiDAR sensor sales, and was responsible for $1B in annual revenues. Prior to Valeo, he spent two decades managing OEM accounts at various automotive suppliers, where he continuously exceeded profitability and growth targets.

AEye, Inc . (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced the appointment of Jay Hohauser as vice president of ADAS, North America. Hohauser is an automotive industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience scaling profitable businesses domestically and internationally. He reports to newly appointed SVP of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), Bernd Reichert.

“As someone who has worked alongside Jay for years, I can tell you that he brings very strong business acumen in the ADAS market – both on the OEM and supplier side,” said Reichert. “He understands OEM and new mobility needs, as well as how to work successfully within the automotive ecosystem to deliver automotive-grade products at scale. Jay will be an asset to AEye and to our customers and partners as we meet the challenge of delivering safe, reliable automated and autonomous driving systems to the population at large.”

“LiDAR is a must-have for higher levels of autonomy and ADAS functionality, and AEye is a stand-out player in the LiDAR space,” said Hohauser. “I was immediately impressed with the team, the technology and the company’s licensing model and partner strategy to scale manufacturing and distribution. I look forward to growing the business, and to helping our customers deploy new, revenue-generating safety features.”

AEye LiDAR Uniquely Enables Higher Levels of Autonomous Functionality

AEye has developed a unique LiDAR system, making its sensor modular and software configurable. Its LiDAR uses adaptive sensing to deliver industry-leading performance, which addresses the most difficult challenges facing autonomous driving, while meeting automotive functional safety requirements. Unlike traditional sensing systems, which passively collect data, AEye’s adaptive LiDAR scans the entire scene, while intelligently focusing on what matters in order to enable safer, smarter, and faster decisions in complex scenarios. As a result, AEye’s LiDAR enables higher levels of autonomous functionality (SAE L2-L5) at the optimal performance, power, and price.