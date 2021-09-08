checkAd

Twist Bioscience to Present at Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience, and Jim Thorburn, CFO of Twist Bioscience, will present virtually at the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on September 14 at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Calendar” page of the investor relations section of the company's website here. A replay of the fireside chat will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

