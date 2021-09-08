BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) , a leading provider of video delivery platforms, will hold a conference call on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Date: September 13, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-8037

International number: 201-689-8037

Meeting Number: 13722323

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of SeaChange’s website.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) is a trusted provider of streaming video services, cable TV broadcast platforms and advanced advertising insertion technology. The company partners with operators, broadcasters, and content owners worldwide to help them deliver the highest quality video experience to consumers. Its StreamVid premium streaming platform enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow a direct-to-consumer service to manage, curate and monetize their content as well as form a direct relationship with their subscribers. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of video hardware, software, and advertising technology.

SeaChange Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

SEAC@gatewayir.com