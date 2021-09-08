checkAd

Rockridge Commences Exploration Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: RRRLF) (Frankfurt: RR0) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced its field program at the Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the “Knife Lake Project” or “Property”). The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 81 claims totaling 55,471 hectares (137,069 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit.

Knife Lake VMS Project Location Map:
https://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/images/Knife-Lake-Reg ...

Crews have commenced a helicopter-borne electromagnetic (EM) and horizontal magnetic gradiometer geophysical survey utilizing Geotech Ltd.’s VTEM Plus System. The 610 line kilometer survey has been designed to investigate over 30 kilometers of highly prospective VMS stratigraphy, never before surveyed using modern time-domain geophysics. Mineralized drill intersections at the Gilbert Lake target area have proven that VTEM plus is a valuable exploration tool for identifying VMS-style mineralization within prospective stratigraphy on the Property, increasing discovery potential in regional target areas. Combined with surficial geochemical data and geological mapping, results from the current program will help identify and prioritize additional drill targets.

Knife Lake Project VTEM Coverage Map:
https://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/images/VTEM-Coverage- ...

Knife Lake Geology and History: 

The Knife Lake Deposit is interpreted to be a remobilized VMS deposit. The stratabound mineralized zone is approximately 15m thick and contains copper, silver, zinc, gold and cobalt mineralization which dips 30° to 50° eastward over a known strike-length within Rockridge’s claim area of 3,700 metres, and a known average down-dip extension of approximately 300 metres.

Knife Lake Deposit Map:
https://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/projects/KnifeLake-Fi ...

The deposit is hosted by felsic to intermediate volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks which have been metamorphosed to upper amphibolite facies. The deposit contains VMS mineralogy which has been significantly modified and partially remobilized during the emplacement of granitic rocks. The mineralization straddles the boundary between two rock units and occurs on both limbs of an interpreted overturned fold.

