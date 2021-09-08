Atos releases new version of its satellite power testing solution and signs up customer OHB

ProUST UniverSAS is a reliable SCOE 1 solution for powering, monitoring and testing satellites’ power subsystems during assembly, integration and test, as well as on the launch pad just prior to lift-off. It improves high-volume satellite production by increasing the speed and efficiency of testing, whilst maintaining the industry’s quality and safety standards. In the case of mega constellation projects, the new version of ProUST UniverSAS reduces the environmental footprint of the process by up to 50% by:

Paris, France and Washington D.C., United States – September 8, 2021 – Atos today announces the new version of its ProUST UniverSAS satellite power testing system which has been upgraded as part of the General Support Technology Program (GSTP) of the European Space Agency (ESA) . Developed with and by international experts, the new version of Atos’ solution has been delivered to its first customer: OHB System , a European leader in the fields of space technology and services for satellites and security. The new version of this solution is an environmental breakthrough in the sector as it significantly increases efficiency and at the same time decreases customers’ carbon footprint.

Minimizing the impact of the facility (the new version substitutes many types of test equipment, and has a much more compact format enabling weight savings of up to 50%);

(the new version substitutes many types of test equipment, and has a much more compact format enabling weight savings of up to 50%); Reducing overall CO2 emissions generated by testing activities (up to 90% energy savings in regenerating mode).

Atos’ solution also simplifies the assembly of satellites to reduce the cost of missions (diagnostic time is reduced by half compared to other systems thanks to specific maintenance features) and improves overall performance and reliability for customers.

“UniverSAS offers a great range of options that make power testing campaigns much easier for engineers. It is the most competitive product in the market and the best option for full satellite testing and flat test bed development stages. In my view, this product is a great success story!” said Dr. Arturo Fernandez, Head of power management and distribution section, European Space Agency.

“With the increase of satellite and mega constellation projects, ProUST UniverSAS is the answer from Atos to improve user experience and decrease the cost of missions while supporting customers in their decarbonization strategies.” said Bruno Milard, VP, Head of Aerospace & Defense Electronics at Atos. “Atos is involved in reducing the environmental impact of its customers, including those in the aerospace sector, and has recently launched the market-first end-to-end portfolio to enable and accelerate customers’ journeys to net zero.”

ProUST univerSAS is part of Atos’ integrated suite of satellite testing products, EGSE (Electrical Ground Support Equipment) , and is a component of Atos’ range of solutions dedicated to space and avionics: https://atos.net/en/solutions/aerospace-defense-electronics

