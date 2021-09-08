Werewolf Therapeutics to Present at H. C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will present at the H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13-15.



Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf, will provide an overview of the company, which will be available on-demand beginning September 13 at 7:00 am EDT and will be archived for 90 days. A link to the webcast will be available at https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events.