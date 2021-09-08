WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Extensions Of CEO and CFO Contracts
Tim Boswell promoted to President in addition to continuing role as Chief Financial Officer
PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (“the Board”) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American
leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has extended employment arrangements with Chief Executive Officer, Brad Soultz, and Chief
Financial Officer, Tim Boswell, through March 1, 2026 and July 1, 2026, respectively. Both contracts include a performance grant for each officer. Additionally, Mr. Boswell has been promoted to
President and Chief Financial Officer.
Erik Olsson, Chairman of the Board, commented, “Reflecting on the tremendous shareholder value created during the first year of the transformational merger between WillScot and Mobile Mini, the Board is even more excited about the Company’s value creation runway over the next five years. To that end, the Board is thrilled to secure Brad and Tim at the helm of WillScot Mobile Mini into 2026. We are confident in their ability to continue to execute the Company’s strategy for years to come, driving value for shareholders and delivering best-in-class service and an ever-expanding value proposition to our customers.”
Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to continue to lead this great Company. Since returning WillScot to the public markets just four years ago, we have increased revenues by four times, Adjusted EBITDA by nearly six times, and market capitalization and total enterprise value by almost nine times1. We have achieved the number one market position in both modular and storage solutions, transformed our turnkey ‘Ready to Work’ value proposition through our value added products and services offerings and other initiatives, and assembled the best team in the industry, all of which are creating significant value for our shareholders. While I have thoroughly enjoyed this journey, I am even more excited about the Company’s growth and potential value creation over the next five years as we position to eclipse the $500 million free cash flow milestone we envisioned 18 months ago. As we embark on the next phase of growth, I am delighted to promote Tim Boswell to President and CFO. In addition to earning my utmost trust and respect over our last seven years of collaboration, Tim achieved the same level of admiration from both our shareholders and the broader management team. We have the right team in place to create value for our shareholders, and I am honored to work with everyone at WillScot Mobile Mini as we continue our journey together. I look forward to discussing the next steps in our growth trajectory at our Investor Day on November 8.”
