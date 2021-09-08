checkAd

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Extensions Of CEO and CFO Contracts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Tim Boswell promoted to President in addition to continuing role as Chief Financial Officer

PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (“the Board”) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has extended employment arrangements with Chief Executive Officer, Brad Soultz, and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Boswell, through March 1, 2026 and July 1, 2026, respectively. Both contracts include a performance grant for each officer. Additionally, Mr. Boswell has been promoted to President and Chief Financial Officer.

Erik Olsson, Chairman of the Board, commented, “Reflecting on the tremendous shareholder value created during the first year of the transformational merger between WillScot and Mobile Mini, the Board is even more excited about the Company’s value creation runway over the next five years. To that end, the Board is thrilled to secure Brad and Tim at the helm of WillScot Mobile Mini into 2026. We are confident in their ability to continue to execute the Company’s strategy for years to come, driving value for shareholders and delivering best-in-class service and an ever-expanding value proposition to our customers.”

Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to continue to lead this great Company. Since returning WillScot to the public markets just four years ago, we have increased revenues by four times, Adjusted EBITDA by nearly six times, and market capitalization and total enterprise value by almost nine times1. We have achieved the number one market position in both modular and storage solutions, transformed our turnkey ‘Ready to Work’ value proposition through our value added products and services offerings and other initiatives, and assembled the best team in the industry, all of which are creating significant value for our shareholders. While I have thoroughly enjoyed this journey, I am even more excited about the Company’s growth and potential value creation over the next five years as we position to eclipse the $500 million free cash flow milestone we envisioned 18 months ago. As we embark on the next phase of growth, I am delighted to promote Tim Boswell to President and CFO. In addition to earning my utmost trust and respect over our last seven years of collaboration, Tim achieved the same level of admiration from both our shareholders and the broader management team. We have the right team in place to create value for our shareholders, and I am honored to work with everyone at WillScot Mobile Mini as we continue our journey together. I look forward to discussing the next steps in our growth trajectory at our Investor Day on November 8.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Extensions Of CEO and CFO Contracts Tim Boswell promoted to President in addition to continuing role as Chief Financial OfficerPHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors (“the Board”) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
BIGG Digital Assets Announces Participation In September Investor Events
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...