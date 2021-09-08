WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Extensions Of CEO and CFO Contracts

Tim Boswell promoted to President in addition to continuing role as Chief Financial Officer

PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (“the Board”) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has extended employment arrangements with Chief Executive Officer, Brad Soultz, and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Boswell, through March 1, 2026 and July 1, 2026, respectively. Both contracts include a performance grant for each officer. Additionally, Mr. Boswell has been promoted to President and Chief Financial Officer.



Erik Olsson, Chairman of the Board, commented, “Reflecting on the tremendous shareholder value created during the first year of the transformational merger between WillScot and Mobile Mini, the Board is even more excited about the Company’s value creation runway over the next five years. To that end, the Board is thrilled to secure Brad and Tim at the helm of WillScot Mobile Mini into 2026. We are confident in their ability to continue to execute the Company’s strategy for years to come, driving value for shareholders and delivering best-in-class service and an ever-expanding value proposition to our customers.”