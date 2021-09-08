checkAd

Accelerated Near-Mine Exploration Program Underway at Novo’s Nullagine Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Novo’s board of directors has approved an additional A$2.5M exploration budget to accelerate drilling of high-priority near-mine targets in the Mosquito Creek Basin which hosts the Nullagine gold project (the “NGP”) and the Golden Eagle processing facility.
  • A program of over 25,000 metres of reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling is in progress across several priority basement targets.
  • Novo’s exploration team has recently identified high priority drill targets including the Parnell-Vulture prospect. Significant results have been returned from mapping, rock chip and soil sampling programs, including a very large 1.5 km long, up to 500 m wide zone dominated by soil samples grading 100 ppb Au or better. These results are not necessarily representative of mineralization at the site.
  • The near-mine geology team has been expanded to accelerate near-mine exploration.
  • In addition, historical data from previous targets and mined open pits across the Mosquito Creek Basin is being re-analysed to determine further targets for potential feed for the Golden Eagle processing facility.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on near-mine exploration programs focussing on exploration opportunities at its highly prospective 100% controlled NGP.

Near-Mine Exploration

Novo’s aggressive 2021 exploration continues with Novo’s board of directors approving additional funding of up to A$2.5M to support near-mine exploration. This is in addition to the A$12 million approved in June 2021 for exploration across Novo’s tenements in 2021 (refer to the Company’s news release dated June 3, 2021). The goal of this program is to accelerate the delineation of targets in the Mosquito Creek Basin that have the potential to provide additional oxide mill feed to the NGP’s Golden Eagle processing facility.

Planned RC drilling of at least 25,000 m across multiple priority basement targets has commenced and is scheduled to be completed prior to year-end. Over 20 high priority orogenic gold drill targets (Figure 1) have been identified within trucking distance of the Golden Eagle processing facility. Priority targets include Genne and Parnell-Vulture, both located on granted mining leases.

