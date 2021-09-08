Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation with Sino-Russian Strategic Cooperation Association and is selected to be An ISO Excellent Service International Standard Application Pilot Enterprise at the CIFTIS

Beijing, China, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that its subsidiary SDH (Beijing) Information Technology Limited Co., (“SDH Beijing”) has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sino-Russian Strategic Cooperation Association (the “Association”) whilst attending the 5th Eurasian Urban Cooperation Forum of 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (the “CIFTIS”) held in Beijing during September 2-7, 2021. The Association is mainly engaged in facilitating bilateral cooperation between China and Russia.



Pursuant to the Agreement, Li Liu, Chair of the Association, will serve as a mentor for SDH, and Chenming Qi, Vice President of SDH Beijing, will serve as an expert for the Association. The two parties intend to work together to advance projects providing in-depth consultation services for enterprise clients, hosting joint events, facilitating startup incubation and other activities targeting the Eurasian market.