checkAd

Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation with Sino-Russian Strategic Cooperation Association and is selected to be An ISO Excellent Service International Standard Application Pilot Enterprise at the CIFTIS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Beijing, China, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that its subsidiary SDH (Beijing) Information Technology Limited Co., (“SDH Beijing”) has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sino-Russian Strategic Cooperation Association (the “Association”) whilst attending the 5th Eurasian Urban Cooperation Forum of 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (the “CIFTIS”) held in Beijing during September 2-7, 2021. The Association is mainly engaged in facilitating bilateral cooperation between China and Russia.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Li Liu, Chair of the Association, will serve as a mentor for SDH, and Chenming Qi, Vice President of SDH Beijing, will serve as an expert for the Association. The two parties intend to work together to advance projects providing in-depth consultation services for enterprise clients, hosting joint events, facilitating startup incubation and other activities targeting the Eurasian market.

Separately, at the CIFTIS, the Company has been selected by CIFTIS’ organizers, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Trade Society of China Association for Standardization, to be an ISO Excellent Service International Standard Application Pilot Enterprise (the “Standard Application Pilot Enterprise”). The Standard Application Pilot Enterprises will help advance China State Council’s guidance on the high-quality development of global commerce based on two service excellence standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), a worldwide federation of international standards bodies. The two standards specify service excellence terminology, principles and model to achieve outstanding customer experiences.

Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of the board of directors and CEO of SDH, commented: "We are delighted to work with the Association to enhance cooperation in economy and commerce between China and Russia. Digital and artificial intelligence and internet of things (AIoT) technologies are paramount in promoting communication between enterprises, which helps consolidate resources for high-quality development of enterprises in China and Russia. SDH is honored to be selected as an ISO Excellent Service International Standard Application Pilot Enterprise and is dedicated to promote innovation and accelerating the shared prosperity in China.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation with Sino-Russian Strategic Cooperation Association and is selected to be An ISO Excellent Service International Standard Application Pilot Enterprise at the CIFTIS Beijing, China, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
BIGG Digital Assets Announces Participation In September Investor Events
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...