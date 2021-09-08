Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Strategic Cooperation with Sino-Russian Strategic Cooperation Association and is selected to be An ISO Excellent Service International Standard Application Pilot Enterprise at the CIFTIS
Beijing, China, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via
mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that its subsidiary SDH (Beijing) Information Technology Limited Co., (“SDH Beijing”) has entered into a strategic cooperation
agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sino-Russian Strategic Cooperation Association (the “Association”) whilst attending the 5th Eurasian Urban Cooperation Forum of 2021 China International Fair for
Trade in Services (the “CIFTIS”) held in Beijing during September 2-7, 2021. The Association is mainly engaged in facilitating bilateral cooperation between China and Russia.
Pursuant to the Agreement, Li Liu, Chair of the Association, will serve as a mentor for SDH, and Chenming Qi, Vice President of SDH Beijing, will serve as an expert for the Association. The two parties intend to work together to advance projects providing in-depth consultation services for enterprise clients, hosting joint events, facilitating startup incubation and other activities targeting the Eurasian market.
Separately, at the CIFTIS, the Company has been selected by CIFTIS’ organizers, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Trade Society of China Association for Standardization, to be an ISO Excellent Service International Standard Application Pilot Enterprise (the “Standard Application Pilot Enterprise”). The Standard Application Pilot Enterprises will help advance China State Council’s guidance on the high-quality development of global commerce based on two service excellence standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), a worldwide federation of international standards bodies. The two standards specify service excellence terminology, principles and model to achieve outstanding customer experiences.
Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of the board of directors and CEO of SDH, commented: "We are delighted to work with the Association to enhance cooperation in economy and commerce between China and Russia. Digital and artificial intelligence and internet of things (AIoT) technologies are paramount in promoting communication between enterprises, which helps consolidate resources for high-quality development of enterprises in China and Russia. SDH is honored to be selected as an ISO Excellent Service International Standard Application Pilot Enterprise and is dedicated to promote innovation and accelerating the shared prosperity in China.”
