Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Provide A Solar Feasibility Study For Five Multi Mega Solar Farms

Company Is Seeking To Install A New Ground-Mount Solar Farm In Greece, NY - KMB Design Group Is A Full Service Engineering Solutions Provider That Has Provided Designs And Engineering Services For Over 1,000 Projects Nationwide With Over 1,500 MW Of Solar Designed

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has re-engaged a nationally known a full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing additional ground-mount solar farms.

The Company previously contracted with KMB in order to have them conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations in the State of New York. Each site is 37 acres. Two of the studies have been completed. The first of the three locations was recently completed for, 312 Cornish Hill Road, Cooperstown, N.Y., and the second 37 acre site was at Hadley, N.Y.

Their study will determine the most efficient configuration for the arrays, estimated production matters, Utility interconnect feasibility & process, as well as to identify any potential incentive programs.

KMB is a full service engineering solutions provider that has provided designs and engineering services for over 1,000 projects and 1,500 MW for a wide range of solar installations from small scale  to large scale. KMB Design Group is at the forefront of the escalating solar industry and is considered a leading consulting firm in the renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services. Licensed in 50 states. They have the ability to work nationally without limitations.

About KMB Design Group

KMB Design Group, LLC was founded by a team of seasoned professionals who have been working together for over 15 years. We are a service engineering solutions provider licensed in all 50 states of the United States and in Europe. We take a systematic approach to developing comprehensive solutions for our clients; guiding projects from conception through site acquisition, engineering and construction. Our extensive experience in the engineering and telecommunications industries provide a great foundation for a successful design firm. KMB’s focus on technology and continuous improvement enables the firm to keep up with the latest innovations and provide state-of-the-art design solutions for our clients.  KMB currently provides designs and engineering services for over 1,000 projects and 1,500 MW nationwide for a wide ranging size of solar installations. For more information, please visit: https://www.kmbdg.com or https://www.kmbdg.com/services/solar-engineering/

