Resverlogix Announces Apabetalone Meets Primary Endpoint in a Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pilot Study

Apabetalone, a First-in-Class Epigenetic Therapeutic Candidate, Met Key Endpoint of Lowering Pulmonary Vascular Resistance (PVR) and Was Well Tolerated

Successful Completion and Promising Results of Investigator-led APPROACH-p Trial Sets the Stage for a Larger Multicenter Trial

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX), a world leader in epigenetics, or gene regulation, today announces that its investigational epigenetic therapeutic apabetalone met the primary endpoint in an investigator led pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) pilot study, successfully completing the APPROACH-p trial (Apabetalone for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: A Pilot Clinical Study).

“The study successfully achieved its primary objective of confirming the feasibility of the clinical study design and demonstrated encouraging results of apabetalone treatment in patients with PAH. This strongly sets the ground for the planned larger double-blind study,” said Dr. Steeve Provencher, Director of Pulmonary Research, Institute of Cardiology and Respirology of Quebec, Laval University. Dr. Provencher is the lead investigator and sponsor of the trial.

Study Rationale:

Apabetalone is a first-in-class epigenetic therapeutic candidate BET (BRD4) inhibitor which positively regulates and normalizes genes that cause chronic illness. There is strong evidence that BRD4 plays a key role in the pathological phenotype in PAH accounting for disease progression and that BRD4 inhibition can reverse PAH in several animal models. Intriguingly, coronary artery disease (CAD) and metabolic syndrome are more prevalent in PAH compared with the global population, suggesting a link between these diseases. Interestingly, BRD4 is also a trigger for calcification and remodeling processes and regulates transcription of lipoprotein and inflammatory factors, all of which are important in PAH and CAD. 

Key Findings:

  • Apabetalone treatment was well tolerated with all patients completing trial
  • Apabetalone treatment improved key hemodynamic variables on top of standard of care treatment, including the primary endpoint

Study Design:

  • Open-label trial including 7 patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)
  • All patients received oral apabetalone twice-daily for 16 weeks, alongside existing standard of care treatments
  • Primary outcome measure:
    • Change in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) at 16 weeks
  • Key secondary outcome measures:
    • Change in other metrics of cardiac function (pulmonary artery pressure, cardiac output, right atrial pressure, and mixed venous oxygen saturation) at 16 weeks
    • Change in quality-of-life measures (6-min walk distance, WHO functional class, and Emphasis-10 questionnaire) at various timepoints
    • Change in plasma biomarkers (including: N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide, alkaline phosphatase, and inflammatory cytokines) at various timepoints
  • Patients were limited to those diagnosed with PAH of idiopathic/hereditary origin or associated with connective tissue disease
  • More information on the APPROACH-p trial design can be found HERE

Next Steps:

