AGTC is Excited to Announce Seasoned Healthcare Financial and Operations Executive Jonathan I. Lieber as their new Chief Financial Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare retinal diseases, today announced Jonathan I. Lieber as their new Chief Financial Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Lieber to the AGTC team,” said Sue Washer, President and CEO of AGTC. “He’s a seasoned financial and operations executive with valuable experience in the healthcare sector, making him a great addition to the AGTC team. We are excited to see his strategic perspective and apply it to our operational planning.”

Mr. Lieber brings 30 years of experience as a both CFO for emerging growth public and private life sciences companies and an investment banker. In his role as a CFO, Mr. Lieber has led numerous capital raises and had responsibility for financial reporting and regulatory compliance. He has developed relationships with investors, and provided strategic counsel to C-suite executives and Boards of Directors to support strategic planning, business development, and investor relations activities.

“I’m excited to become a part of the exciting work that AGTC is doing in the gene therapy world,” said Mr. Lieber. “AGTC’s work is leading the way to meet an unmet medical need in the ophthalmology community, and I’m thrilled that I have the opportunity to help AGTC execute on its future plans.”

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

