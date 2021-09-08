checkAd

Selecta Biosciences and Cyrus Biotechnology Enter Collaboration to Create Novel Engineered Therapeutic Proteins

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

- First collaboration program, leveraging Cyrus’ de novo computational approach to create proprietary IL-2 protein agonist targeting autoimmune and other deleterious immune conditions-

-Preclinical data demonstrate synergistic activity of ImmTOR in combination with IL-2 mutein to increase the level and durability of Treg expansion-

- Unlocking a new generation of innovative biologic therapeutics with the potential to improve the lives of patients-

WATERTOWN, Mass. and SEATTLE, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, and Cyrus Biotechnology, Inc. a leading protein design company, today announced a protein engineering collaboration combining Selecta’s ImmTOR platform with Cyrus’ ability to radically redesign protein therapeutics. The lead program in the collaboration is a proprietary interleukin-2 (IL-2) protein agonist designed to selectively promote expansion of regulatory T cells (Treg) for the treatment of patients with autoimmune diseases and other deleterious immune conditions.

Novel IL-2 approaches and technologies are driving innovation in the therapeutic development space. The IL-2 pathway influences critical aspects of both immune stimulation and immune regulation, through the development and expansion of regulatory T cells (Treg). These Treg cells are a specialized subpopulation of T cells involved in suppressing certain immune responses and maintaining the body’s self-tolerance. Reductions in the number of Treg cells have been shown to drive a spectrum of autoimmune diseases and conversely, increasing Treg expansion may have clinical utility in reducing inflammation and improving disease outcomes. Early preclinical data investigating the effects of ImmTOR in combination with a Treg-selective IL-2 mutant protein (IL-2 “mutein”) demonstrate substantial synergistic activity in increasing the percentage and durability of Treg expansion in the spleen (Figure below). This supports the potential of ImmTOR in combination with IL-2 proteins to restore immunotolerance to autoantigens and forms the basis for this partnership. Although IL-2 has been an attractive target for autoimmune indications, overcoming its immunostimulatory activities, short half-life and anti-IL-2 antibody formation has been challenging. Building on recent advancements in the field, our strong preliminary data suggest that ImmTOR in combination with Cyrus’ novel IL-2 protein agonist has the potential to unlock the value of this target and drive the development of a next generation, best-in-class asset.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Selecta Biosciences and Cyrus Biotechnology Enter Collaboration to Create Novel Engineered Therapeutic Proteins - First collaboration program, leveraging Cyrus’ de novo computational approach to create proprietary IL-2 protein agonist targeting autoimmune and other deleterious immune conditions- -Preclinical data demonstrate synergistic activity of ImmTOR in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...