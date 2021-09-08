Rain Therapeutics Presents Non-Clinical Data on Milademetan (RAIN-32) in Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN) (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced non-clinical data on its oral mouse double minute 2 (“MDM2”) inhibitor, milademetan (RAIN-32), presented at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (#WCLC21) hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer and held virtually September 8-14, 2021.

Key findings from Rain’s poster presentation include:

Milademetan treatment showed differential sensitivity in mesothelioma models with cyclin dependent kinase inhibitor 2A (CDKN2A) loss and wild-type p53 compared to p53 deficient models.

Milademetan treatment increased p53 protein levels in the MDM2 inhibitor-sensitive cell lines, demonstrating target engagement and a p53-mediated mechanism of action.

Oral milademetan significantly reduced the growth of multiple MDM2 inhibitor-sensitive MPM xenografts.



“MPM is an attractive target for MDM2 inhibition given the genetic profile of simultaneous low p53 mutation rate and high rate of CDKN2A loss via genetic deletion and other mechanisms,” said Robert Doebele, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief scientific officer of Rain. “There is an unmet medical need in MPM patients after progressing on anti-PD1-based immunotherapies or cytotoxic agents, and this provides a potential opportunity for a targeted therapeutic strategy with milademetan in this setting.”

A copy of the presentation will be available by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the conference and will be archived on the Rain website for 30 days.

About Milademetan

Milademetan is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. Milademetan has already demonstrated meaningful antitumor activity in an MDM2-amplified subtype of liposarcoma (“LPS”) and other solid tumors in a Phase 1 clinical trial, validating a rationally-designed dosing schedule to mitigate safety concerns and widen the therapeutic window of MDM2 inhibition. In addition to the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating milademetan in patients with LPS, Rain Therapeutics anticipates commencing a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic basket trial in certain solid tumors in the second half of 2021 and a Phase 2 trial in intimal sarcoma by early 2022. Milademetan has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration Orphan Drug Designation for patients with LPS.