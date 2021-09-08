Sunrun and GRID Alternatives Celebrate Ten Years of Partnership Expanding Solar Access

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, and GRID Alternatives, a national nonprofit that provides access to clean, affordable renewable energy, transportation, and jobs to economic and environmental justice communities, are celebrating the ten year anniversary of their partnership this week. Together, Sunrun and GRID have expanded access to clean energy, reducing energy bills for families and facilitating job training for individuals seeking solar careers. Since 2011, Sunrun has served as GRID's primary third-party owner on rooftop solar projects and has hired more GRID trainees than any other organization besides GRID Alternatives itself. In addition, Sunrun employees have volunteered thousands of hours at GRID solar installations.

Partnership has facilitated 198,000 hours of clean energy job training and more than 4,500 solar only or solar and battery installations in low-income communities

Through their partnership, Sunrun and GRID Alternatives have installed 18.3 MW of solar energy to 4,575 low-income homeowners and generated $115 million in lifetime savings for these families. Combined, these solar projects have prevented 235,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions, and support communities that are affected the most by climate disasters, pollution, and related health disparities. Most recently, the two organizations teamed up to provide 100% free battery systems to eligible low-income communities in wildfire-prone regions in California that are vulnerable to power outages.

“We are pleased to celebrate a decade-long partnership with GRID that has expanded access to resilient and affordable energy options, while bringing in new talent and strengthening our industry’s workforce,” said Lynn Jurich, co-founder and Co-Executive Chair of Sunrun. “This partnership is a vital part of our shared work to build the clean, resilient and democratic energy future we need.”

“Long-term partners like Sunrun are critical for ensuring that our vision of a transition to clean energy includes everyone,” said Erica Mackie, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of GRID Alternatives. “Together we’re able to expand access to careers in clean energy to build community-powered solutions that advance economic and environmental justice through renewable energy. We look forward to another decade of milestones with Sunrun.”