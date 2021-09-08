Cavco Industries Introduces New Brand Refresh
Cavco’s symbolic new branding reflects its 50-year evolution from a pioneering mobile home builder to an innovative leader in the manufactured housing industry
PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) (“Cavco” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has introduced a new brand refresh, including a new logo and color palette, effective September 1, 2021. From its inception in 1965 as Cavalier Manufacturing, Cavco has grown into one of the largest national companies in the manufactured housing industry. With more than 4,700 team members nationwide, Cavco is an industry leader in building, selling, financing and insuring manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and commercial buildings under a variety of well-respected brand names. The homes are available through independent retailers and Company-owned retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the Company provides financing and insurance through its subsidiaries, respectively CountryPlace Mortgage and Standard Casualty Company.
“As our business has evolved through the years, so too has the Cavco brand. We’re proud to introduce the new Cavco logo as the Company looks forward to a bright future filled with opportunity to make a difference,” said Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cavco Industries, Inc. “Cavco is a leader in the manufactured housing space – providing affordable, high-quality homes, loans and insurance for our customers. We're excited for the future as we help homebuyers realize the homes of their dreams.”
The Company has grouped its offerings into three primary solution portfolios under the Cavco Industries brand:
- Cavco Retail includes the Palm Harbor Village and Cavco Home Center point-of-sales centers, providing world-class manufactured and modular homes. These display centers offer furnished model homes in a variety of sizes and price points for the public to tour and purchase.
- Cavco Home Building Group designs and builds manufactured homes, modular homes and park model RVs under the following individual brands – all leaders in their respective sectors:
- Cavco Financial Services includes Standard Casualty Company and CountryPlace Mortgage, leaders in the home-insuring and home-financing businesses, respectively.
New company fact sheet available: https://bit.ly/3DOF7QC
