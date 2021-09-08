checkAd

Cavco Industries Introduces New Brand Refresh

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Cavco’s symbolic new branding reflects its 50-year evolution from a pioneering mobile home builder to an innovative leader in the manufactured housing industry

PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) (“Cavco” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has introduced a new brand refresh, including a new logo and color palette, effective September 1, 2021. From its inception in 1965 as Cavalier Manufacturing, Cavco has grown into one of the largest national companies in the manufactured housing industry. With more than 4,700 team members nationwide, Cavco is an industry leader in building, selling, financing and insuring manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and commercial buildings under a variety of well-respected brand names. The homes are available through independent retailers and Company-owned retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the Company provides financing and insurance through its subsidiaries, respectively CountryPlace Mortgage and Standard Casualty Company.

“As our business has evolved through the years, so too has the Cavco brand. We’re proud to introduce the new Cavco logo as the Company looks forward to a bright future filled with opportunity to make a difference,” said Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cavco Industries, Inc. “Cavco is a leader in the manufactured housing space – providing affordable, high-quality homes, loans and insurance for our customers. We're excited for the future as we help homebuyers realize the homes of their dreams.”

The Company has grouped its offerings into three primary solution portfolios under the Cavco Industries brand:

  • Cavco Retail includes the Palm Harbor Village and Cavco Home Center point-of-sales centers, providing world-class manufactured and modular homes. These display centers offer furnished model homes in a variety of sizes and price points for the public to tour and purchase.
  • Cavco Home Building Group designs and builds manufactured homes, modular homes and park model RVs under the following individual brands – all leaders in their respective sectors:
 
  • Cavco Homes
  • Cavco Homes of Texas
  • Cavco Park Models & Cabins
  • Cavco West
  • Chariot Eagle
  • Destiny Homes
  • Durango Homes
  • Fairmont Homes
  • Fleetwood Homes
  • Friendship Homes
  • Nationwide Homes
  • Palm Harbor Homes
  • Cavco Financial Services includes Standard Casualty Company and CountryPlace Mortgage, leaders in the home-insuring and home-financing businesses, respectively.

New company fact sheet available: https://bit.ly/3DOF7QC

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cavco Industries Introduces New Brand Refresh Cavco’s symbolic new branding reflects its 50-year evolution from a pioneering mobile home builder to an innovative leader in the manufactured housing industryPHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...