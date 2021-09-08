Cavco Industries Introduces New Brand Refresh

Cavco’s symbolic new branding reflects its 50-year evolution from a pioneering mobile home builder to an innovative leader in the manufactured housing industry

PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) (“Cavco” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has introduced a new brand refresh, including a new logo and color palette, effective September 1, 2021. From its inception in 1965 as Cavalier Manufacturing, Cavco has grown into one of the largest national companies in the manufactured housing industry. With more than 4,700 team members nationwide, Cavco is an industry leader in building, selling, financing and insuring manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and commercial buildings under a variety of well-respected brand names. The homes are available through independent retailers and Company-owned retail stores across the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the Company provides financing and insurance through its subsidiaries, respectively CountryPlace Mortgage and Standard Casualty Company.