VistaGen Therapeutics to Participate in Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced that management will participate in Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat with Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer, on Tuesday, September 14 at 12:10 p.m. Pacific Time and one-on-one meetings throughout the two-day conference.

A live webcast of VistaGen’s presentation will be accessible through the News/Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.VistaGen.com.

About VistaGen
VistaGen Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date, and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.VistaGen.com and connect with VistaGen on TwitterLinkedIn, and Facebook.

VistaGen Company Contacts

Media:
Mark McPartland
Phone: (650) 577-3606
Email: IR@vistagen.com

Investors:
Mark Flather
Phone: (650) 577-3617
Email: IR@vistagen.com 

 





