VistaGen Therapeutics to Participate in Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, today announced that management will participate in Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat with Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer, on Tuesday, September 14 at 12:10 p.m. Pacific Time and one-on-one meetings throughout the two-day conference.



A live webcast of VistaGen’s presentation will be accessible through the News/Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.VistaGen.com.