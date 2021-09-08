checkAd

Cyclerion Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today announced that Company management will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021. On-demand session is available starting at 7:00 a.m. EDT on September 13th.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 30, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. EDT.

The live webcasts can be accessed via the Investors & Media section of the Cyclerion website at https://ir.cyclerion.com/news-events/event-calendar. An archived replay of the events will be available on the site for approximately 90 days following the presentations.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion is advancing novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulators that modulate a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling pathway. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. The most advanced compound, CY6463 has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive function and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS). Cyclerion is also advancing CY3018, a next generation sGC stimulator.

For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter (@Cyclerion) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion).

Investors
Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
ctanzi@kendallir.com

Media
Amanda Sellers
Verge Scientific Communications
asellers@vergescientific.com





