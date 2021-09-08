Cyclerion Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today announced that Company management will present at two upcoming investor conferences.



H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021. On-demand session is available starting at 7:00 a.m. EDT on September 13 th .

. Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 30, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. EDT.

The live webcasts can be accessed via the Investors & Media section of the Cyclerion website at https://ir.cyclerion.com/news-events/event-calendar. An archived replay of the events will be available on the site for approximately 90 days following the presentations.