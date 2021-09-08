Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Appoints Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Hariri was previously Senior Global Project Head in Rare Disease Clinical Development at Sanofi where he oversaw key functions responsible for advancing a number of investigational therapies along with full approval for on-market therapies within the Sanofi Genzyme specialty care business. Prior to his role as Global Project Head at Sanofi Genzyme, Dr. Hariri held several positions of increasing responsibility with expertise across a range of therapeutic areas including nephrology and immunology. Before joining Sanofi, Dr. Hariri held clinical development roles at Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Takeda and was a practicing nephrologist.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX), today announced the appointment of Ali Hariri, M.D., as its Chief Medical Officer, overseeing clinical development efforts for the company’s promising pipeline of therapies to treat rare diseases. Dr. Hariri will report to Vijay Modur, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., the company’s Head of Research and Development.

“Our top priority at Eloxx remains the advancement of ELX-02, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. Dr. Hariri’s experience in rare disease clinical development brings the type of skills necessary to advance this key imperative while quickly advancing our promising pre-clinical pipeline into human trials,” said Sumit Aggarwal, President and CEO of Eloxx.

The company reaffirmed its expectation that data from the first four treatment arms of the ELX-02 Phase 2 study will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021. ELX-02 is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials in CF patients affected by nonsense mutations in the CFTR (CF transmembrane conductance regulator) gene. The Phase 2 trials are designed to evaluate the safety of ELX-02 and assess its biological activity.

“The Eloxx pipeline has tremendous potential, and I’m thrilled to be joining a team with the skills and commitment to advance meaningful therapies on behalf of patients,” said Dr. Hariri.

Dr. Hariri earned his M.D. from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, completed his residency at Case Western Reserve, and did his fellowship in nephrology at Yale University School of Medicine.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the science of ribosome modulation, leveraging both its innovative TURBO-ZM chemistry technology platform in an effort to develop novel Ribosome Modulating Agents (RMAs) and its library of Eukaryotic Ribosome Selective Glycosides (ERSGs). Eloxx’s lead investigational product candidate, ELX-02, is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. ELX-02 is in clinical development focusing on cystic fibrosis. ELX-02 is an investigational drug that has not been approved by any global regulatory body. Eloxx also has preclinical programs focused on select rare diseases including inherited diseases, cancer caused by nonsense mutations, kidney diseases, including autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, as well as rare ocular genetic disorders.