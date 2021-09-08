Playtika to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences
HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK), a leading mobile gaming company, today announced that the company will participate in the following
upcoming virtual investor conferences.
-
Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtika’s President and Chief Financial Officer will virtually present a fireside chat on September 13, 2021 at
10:50 a.m. PT/1:50 p.m. ET.
-
Goldman Sachs’ 2021 Communacopia Conference. Robert Antokol, Playtika’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer will virtually present a fireside chat on September
23, 2021 at 11:55 a.m. PT/2:55 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Playtika’s Investor Relations page at https://investors.playtika.com/. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company’s Investor Relations page.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 36 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, Vinnytsia, Lausanne, and Warsaw.
Investor Contact
Playtika
David Niederman
davidni@playtika.com
Press Contact
Outcast
Angela Allison
playtika@thisisoutcast.com
