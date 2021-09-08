checkAd

Two New Uses for Research Frontiers’ SPD-SmartGlass Technology Produced by Gauzy Ltd. Unveiled at the IAA Munich Auto Show this Week

Munich, Germany., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPD-SmartGlass technology is already well known and reliably used for years in the sunroofs of tens of thousands of cars to make them more energy efficient, safer and comfortable. Two brand new uses for SPD-SmartGlass technology made their debut this week at the International Motor Show (IAA) 2021 being held in Munich, Germany from September 7-12, 2021.

These innovations by BMW and LG Display were made possible by Gauzy Ltd., a material science technology company who is a manufacturer of SPD, licensee, and strategic investor in Research Frontiers, the inventor of patented SPD (suspended particle device) SmartGlass technology.

BMW SPD-SmartGlass Headlight

BMW has created a new visionary headlight design for its BMWi Vision Circular Showcar. This vehicle utilizes SPD-Smart light-control film invented by Research Frontiers and manufactured by Gauzy that is laminated into automotive thin glazed curved glass. The all-electric car features dynamic shading headlights that support a futuristic exterior. As the car starts, the SPD glass switches from dark to transparent, revealing headlights that illuminate surroundings. SPD-based headlights open new design possibilities that support cutting edge designs executed by BMW with sporty elegance and precision. The first of its kind, the BMWi Vision Circular Showcar has reimagined headlight design with dynamic headlights. Light is controlled instantly transforming the exterior of the vehicle from a uniform and sleek black panel design with hidden headlights to a dynamic machine as the car starts and light is revealed.

To see this dramatic automotive headlight design innovation, view this video produced by Gauzy at a private studio filming session.

LG Display OLED Screens with SPD Technology

Also for the first time ever displayed at an automotive show, LG Display showcased its latest state-of-the-art Transparent OLED technology. Through its first collaboration with Gauzy at IAA 2021, LG Display will let visitors experience the many entertainment and informative experiences Transparent OLED panels can bring public transportation services when replacing their vehicle windows. LG Display’s Transparent OLED screens laminated with Gauzy’s SPD (Suspended Particle Device) smart glass technology enables even higher contrast ratios, thereby making Transparent OLED displays even more adaptable to bright environments and shifting light conditions.

