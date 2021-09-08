Lotus Ventures Inc. Accelerates Path to Retail Market Sales Upon Receipt of Standard Processing Licence from Health Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) (OTC: LTTSF) (FRA: LV9) (“Lotus”, or the “Company”, or “Lotus Cannabis Co.”) a premium and profitable cannabis producer in Canada, is pleased to announce the issuance of the Company’s Standard Processing licence. In accordance with the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations, the Company is now authorized to possess, produce, and sell cannabis directly to provincial distributors in Canada. The Processing licence is in addition to the Company’s currently held Standard Cultivation and Medical Sales licences which authorize the Company to sell cannabis on a business-to-business wholesale basis or directly to registered medical patients.



“This is an exciting milestone for our shareholders and a major step forward for the Company and our consumers. We have delivered on our strategic objectives as a wholesale company by consistently producing premium cannabis profitably. Our unique Kalifornia cultivar has established a proven demand in key markets such as Ontario and Alberta, and we look forward to increasing our direct sales nationwide by offering new and exclusive products from our seed bank of over 200 high quality cultivars,” said Lotus CEO, Dale McClanaghan.