Andes Technology Corp. Brings Its Broad Family of RISC-V CPU IP to the Silicon Catalyst Semiconductor Incubator

Hsinchu, Taiwan and Silicon Valley, CA , Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, today announced that it has joined Silicon Catalyst’s In-Kind Partner program. Andes Technology will make available a wide range of its RISC-V processors to startups participating in the Silicon Catalyst incubator program. These include all Andes RISC-V offerings between the smallest N22 to its multicore 5-stage pipeline 25 and 27 families with P extension, floating point, L2 cache controller and memory management unit. Incubator startups will also have access to Andes’ AE250 Pre-integrated AHB platform, AE350 Pre-integrated AXI platform, and AndeSight Eclipse-based Integrated Development Environment.

“Andes has been helping a steady stream of new design starts to incorporate our wide range of RISC-V AndesCore processors,” said Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology. “Silicon start-ups such as those in the Silicon Catalyst incubator program are ideal examples of the new ventures. Many have great products on papers but need the IP and tools to lift their design from the page and implement it in silicon. The Silicon Catalyst incubator and Andes provide them the perfect environment and high efficiency RISC-V CPU IPs to achieve this goal. We are delighted to be part of this endeavor.”

“We applaud Andes’ initiative in expanding the reach and visibility of the RISC-V ISA,” said Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International. “As an open computing platform, the continued growth and adoption of RISC-V depends on a broad ecosystem of hardware and software tools and IP. Andes contributing its silicon-proven RISC-V IP to the Silicon Catalyst incubator will help make it easier for emerging startups to build the next generation of semiconductor applications with RISC-V.”

The mission of Silicon Catalyst is to lower the capital expenses associated with the design and fabrication of silicon-based IC’s, sensors, and MEMS devices. For over seven years, the Silicon Catalyst partner ecosystem has enabled early-stage companies to build complex silicon chips at a fraction of the typical cost. Silicon Catalyst has created a unique ecosystem to provide critical support to semiconductor hardware start-ups, including tools and services from a comprehensive network of In-Kind Partners (IKPs). The Portfolio Companies in the incubator utilize IKP tools and services including design tools, simulation software, design services, foundry PDK access and MPW runs, test program development, tester access, and banking and legal services. Additionally, the startups can tap into the world-class Silicon Catalyst network of advisors and investors.