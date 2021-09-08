checkAd

X4 Pharmaceuticals Promotes Mary DiBiase, Ph.D. to Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Expanded role further supports corporate growth, late-stage clinical development and preparations for potential commercialization of mavorixafor in WHIM syndrome and beyond

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases of the immune system resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced the promotion of Mary DiBiase, Ph.D. to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. Dr. DiBiase had served as Senior Vice President and previously Vice President of Technical Operations and Quality in addition to Vice President of Program and Alliance Management since joining the company in 2017. In this new role, Dr. DiBiase’s responsibilities expand beyond chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) and quality to include oversight of program and alliance management and information technology (IT) management.

Paula Ragan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals commented on the promotion: “Since joining X4 more than four years ago, Mary has made significant contributions to the company and has played a key role in building our business and supporting the advancement of our lead candidate mavorixafor into global late-stage clinical development. We look forward to further leveraging her proven leadership skills and her strategic and operational capabilities to enable the growth of X4. Mary’s expertise will continue to be invaluable to me and the company as we advance our additional clinical and pre-clinical pipeline and prepare to evolve into a larger, potentially commercial-stage entity.”

Dr. DiBiase brings more than 25 years of experience in drug development, program management and technical operations to X4, having served in a broad range of life science leadership positions at both large and small organizations. Prior to joining X4, she was Vice President of Technical Operations and Program Management at Epirus Biopharmaceuticals, a small biopharmaceutical company working to expand access to biosimilar products across the globe. Other professional roles have included Vice President of Product Operations at the Specialty Care Business Unit for Pfizer Global Supply, and multiple positions of increasing responsibility at Biogen, including Senior Director of CMC Management, Program Executive for Avonex, and Associate Director of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology. Dr. DiBiase received her Ph.D. from the University of Rhode Island and her B.Pharm. from the University of London.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

X4 Pharmaceuticals Promotes Mary DiBiase, Ph.D. to Chief Operating Officer Expanded role further supports corporate growth, late-stage clinical development and preparations for potential commercialization of mavorixafor in WHIM syndrome and beyondBOSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...