X4 Pharmaceuticals Promotes Mary DiBiase, Ph.D. to Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases of the immune system resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced the promotion of Mary DiBiase, Ph.D. to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer. Dr. DiBiase had served as Senior Vice President and previously Vice President of Technical Operations and Quality in addition to Vice President of Program and Alliance Management since joining the company in 2017. In this new role, Dr. DiBiase’s responsibilities expand beyond chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) and quality to include oversight of program and alliance management and information technology (IT) management.

Paula Ragan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals commented on the promotion: “Since joining X4 more than four years ago, Mary has made significant contributions to the company and has played a key role in building our business and supporting the advancement of our lead candidate mavorixafor into global late-stage clinical development. We look forward to further leveraging her proven leadership skills and her strategic and operational capabilities to enable the growth of X4. Mary’s expertise will continue to be invaluable to me and the company as we advance our additional clinical and pre-clinical pipeline and prepare to evolve into a larger, potentially commercial-stage entity.”

Dr. DiBiase brings more than 25 years of experience in drug development, program management and technical operations to X4, having served in a broad range of life science leadership positions at both large and small organizations. Prior to joining X4, she was Vice President of Technical Operations and Program Management at Epirus Biopharmaceuticals, a small biopharmaceutical company working to expand access to biosimilar products across the globe. Other professional roles have included Vice President of Product Operations at the Specialty Care Business Unit for Pfizer Global Supply, and multiple positions of increasing responsibility at Biogen, including Senior Director of CMC Management, Program Executive for Avonex, and Associate Director of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology. Dr. DiBiase received her Ph.D. from the University of Rhode Island and her B.Pharm. from the University of London.