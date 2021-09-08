Jushi Holdings Inc. Opens 22nd BEYOND / HELLO Retail Location Nationwide, 15th Store in Pennsylvania and 7th Location in the Greater Delaware Valley through its Subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - SE LLC

BEYOND / HELLO Colwyn Continues to Expand Access and Will Begin Serving Medical Marijuana Patients in the Philadelphia Region on Wednesday, September 8th at 10:00 a.m.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its 22nd BEYOND / HELLO retail location nationwide, 15th medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania and 7th storefront in the Greater Delaware Valley through its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - SE LLC. BEYOND / HELLO Colwyn will begin serving Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients and caregivers on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., providing a differential in-store experience coupled with convenient online reservations available through beyond-hello.com and in-store express pickup.

