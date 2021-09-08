checkAd

Jushi Holdings Inc. Opens 22nd BEYOND / HELLO Retail Location Nationwide, 15th Store in Pennsylvania and 7th Location in the Greater Delaware Valley through its Subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - SE LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:00   

BEYOND / HELLO Colwyn Continues to Expand Access and Will Begin Serving Medical Marijuana Patients in the Philadelphia Region on Wednesday, September 8th at 10:00 a.m.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its 22nd BEYOND / HELLO retail location nationwide, 15th medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania and 7th storefront in the Greater Delaware Valley   through its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience - SE LLC. BEYOND / HELLO Colwyn will begin serving Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients and caregivers on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., providing a differential in-store experience coupled with convenient online reservations available through beyond-hello.com and in-store express pickup.

“Our subsidiaries’ fifteenth location in Pennsylvania and seventh location in the Greater Delaware Valley Region demonstrates our commitment to expand access to medical patients across the Commonwealth,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “As we reach this milestone, I want to thank our entire team for all their hard work in executing on our mission to provide patients convenient access to medical marijuana in Pennsylvania. It’s been a little over two years since the first BEYOND / HELLO location opened in Bucks County, and we are excited our subsidiaries will bring more Pennsylvanians the BEYOND / HELLO experience, which includes a diverse selection of products and unmatched digital and in-store experiences. As our subsidiaries continue to open up new locations in Pennsylvania, we look forward to serving even more patients and executing on our long-standing goal to broaden the accessibility of medical marijuana in the Commonwealth.”

BEYOND / HELLO Colwyn is conveniently located at 522 Ellis Avenue, along the eastern border of Delaware County near Southeast Philadelphia, Darby, Eastwick, Collingdale, Elmwood Park, as well as not too far from the Darby Station SEPTA line. The new dispensary will serve customers Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and joins the Company's six additional locations in the Greater Delaware Valley Region: BEYOND / HELLO Ardmore, BEYOND / HELLO Bristol, BEYOND / HELLO Center City, BEYOND / HELLO Northern LibertiesBEYOND / HELLO University City and BEYOND / HELLO West Chester.

