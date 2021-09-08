checkAd

Chart Industries and I Squared Capital Complete Investment in HTEC Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation

ATLANTA and MIAMI and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS), a leading global manufacturer of liquefaction and cryogenic equipment serving multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas end markets, including hydrogen, today announced the completion of an expanded investment in HTEC Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation (“HTEC”). Chart’s existing ownership in HTEC, following an initial investment that was completed in December 2020, was 15.6% of its capital stock on a fully-diluted basis. The investment being announced today expanded Chart’s ownership to a total of 25% of HTEC’s capital stock on a fully-diluted basis. As part of the expanded ownership, Chart partnered with I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on clean energy, utilities, digital infrastructure, transport and social infrastructure, which acquired 35% of HTEC’s capital stock on a fully-diluted basis in this transaction. Together, Chart and I Squared Capital own 60% of HTEC. This investment provides HTEC with significant capital to fund new green hydrogen production projects and to expand its hydrogen fueling station portfolio serving both the light-duty and heavy-duty markets. Among other things, Chart’s agreement with I Squared Capital provides Chart with preferential rights with respect to the purchase of shares of HTEC capital stock from this transaction that I Squared Capital may decide to sell in the future. In certain circumstances, Chart’s purchase of HTEC shares from I Squared Capital may be completed using Chart’s common stock.

HTEC designs, builds and operates hydrogen infrastructure to support the increasing hydrogen demand landscape, including hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. HTEC is active across the hydrogen value chain in Canada, with multiple green hydrogen production projects in its backlog and six stations expected by year-end 2021. Through its Technology Solutions platform, HTEC is also a leader in providing consulting services for companies growing their presence in the hydrogen space. Together, HTEC and Chart bring a comprehensive set of solutions to the North American hydrogen market. HTEC has a suite of actionable green hydrogen production projects, existing retail fueling station networks and heavy-duty fueling station experience in British Columbia, Quebec and Alberta. Chart brings broad process technology, including hydrogen liquefaction, and a 56-year history of building hydrogen equipment, including but not limited to storage tanks, hydrogen trailers and heat exchangers.

