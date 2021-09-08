H-CYTE Combines Clinical Outcomes and Scientific Development to Launch New Centers for Respiratory Health

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCQB: HCYT), a medical biosciences company dedicated to developing and delivering new treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders, today announced the launch of its newly-named ‘Centers for Respiratory Health’.

Effective immediately, the Company’s “Lung Health Institute” facilities will begin operating under the new name. The change is evolutionary and represents a commitment to data-driven, real-world evidence, along with the need to more accurately capture the broadening scope of the work the H-CYTE clinical development team and its medical professionals accomplish at its Centers.

H-CYTE Chief Executive Officer Robert Greif stated, “We have a new management team, new scientific developments, new supportive shareholders, and clinically relevant, real world data. The name ‘Centers for Respiratory Health’ represents the company’s strategic intent to provide the highest quality, patient-centric, evidence-driven care possible.” Greif added, “Our adjunctive therapy for patients who are already maximizing their maintenance medications for lung disorders, has the potential to drive improvement in lung health for our patients. This next generation therapy brings a new option for patients, pulmonologists and healthcare providers where few choices exist today."

Dr. Tanya Rhodes, Chief Technology Officer for H-CYTE, stated, “We are very excited about the name change to ‘Centers for Respiratory Health’ as it reflects our ongoing commitment to demonstrate the science behind our technology and the positive clinical outcomes we are observing. The field of regenerative medicine is moving at a very fast pace, and our goal is to be at the forefront, providing quality evidence-based care to the patients we serve.”

H-CYTE recently announced the results and publication of two, real world, observational studies supporting the efficacy of its innovative autologous treatment in improving lung health. Both studies resulted in statistically significant improvement(s) in pulmonary function at 3 months after just one treatment.* These improvements were seen out to 12 months in the Longitudinal Assessment of FEV1 Change Following Autologous Cellular Therapy study. Additionally, statistically significant Quality of Life improvements at 3, 6 and 12 months were reported in both studies. Based on these outcomes, the Company is currently planning a multi-center randomized, double-blind, head-to-head comparison trial involving H-CYTE’s innovative PRP-PBMC therapy, to be conducted by independent pulmonologists across the US.