Paycor HCM, Inc. to Participate at Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

CINCINNATI, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) (“Paycor HCM,” “Paycor”) today announced that Raul Villar, Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Ante, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available for replay for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section of Paycor’s investor relations website at https://investors.paycor.com/.

About Paycor HCM, Inc.

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 28,000 customers representing over 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Investor Contact: 
Brian Denyeau
ICR, LLC
646-277-1251
IR@paycor.com

Media Contact: 
Katy Bunn
513-338-2398
PR@paycor.com





