Paycor HCM, Inc. to Participate at Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

CINCINNATI, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) (“Paycor HCM,” “Paycor”) today announced that Raul Villar, Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Ante, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time.



The presentation will be available for replay for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section of Paycor’s investor relations website at https://investors.paycor.com/.