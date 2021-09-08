checkAd

Announcement of a private placement of Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI) announces its intent to undertake a non-brokered private placement with investors relying on a prospectus exemption pursuant to Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions (the «Placement»). The Placement consists of a maximum of 15,000,000 Units for an amount of $1,500,000. This private placement has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. Each Unit price is $0.10 and consists of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant will entitle its holder thereof to subscribe for one common share at $0.15 per share for a period of 18 months after the closing date of the private placement.

The proceeds of the Placement will be mainly used by Sirios to advance its Cheechoo gold project, as well as for general purposes.

Sirios can pay up to 6 % of the total amount as finder’s fee. Directors, officers and employees may participate in this placement.

There will be a hold period of four months and one day on all securities issued under this financing. This private placement is subject to regulatory approval and filings.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Sirios Resources Inc.
Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada. Sirios Resources Inc. focuses its work mainly on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the high auriferous potential of its other properties.

Visit our website at www.sirios.com or contact:
Dominique Doucet, President, Eng.
514-918-2867
ddoucet@sirios.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the closing of any additional tranches to the private placement, the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange in connection with the Offering, the development of the Cheechoo project and, generally, the above “About Sirios Resources Inc.” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Announcement of a private placement of Units Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI) announces its intent to undertake a non-brokered private placement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis Re
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...