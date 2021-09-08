Beloved Children's Television Preschool Properties Coming to Life Through Falcon's Beyond "IP Expander" Model

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment powerhouse Falcon's Beyond Global, LLC is bringing several award winning children's television programs that air on PBS KIDS into the brick-and-mortar realm and beyond.

Curiosity Playground, a new edutainment venue created by Falcon's Beyond , to feature new and iconic properties like Elinor Wonders Why , Dinosaur Train, SuperWHY! , ,Odd Squad, Wild Kratts and Sid the Science Kid

The expansion of properties and characters will begin with the Curiosity Playground complex, a major experiential edutainment destination to be developed by Falcon's Beyond and intended for multiple locations around the world. The Curiosity Playground experience will feature iconic properties such as Dinosaur Train, SuperWHY!, Odd Squad, and Wild Kratts and rising stars like Elinor Wonders Why, Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum and Let's Go Luna in fun, interactive environments that seamlessly integrate media with hands-on exploration for the whole family.

With new capabilities through its IP Expander model, Falcon's Beyond has the power to simultaneously activate IPs across multiple expressions, from media content to consumer products to experiential parks, resorts, retail, dining, entertainment and more—with new channels and new audiences.

Participating Children's Television Properties Announced to Date

Children's properties anticipated to leverage the Falcon's Beyond IP Expander model through the Curiosity Playground experience include: Elinor Wonders Why, Odd Squad, Dinosaur Train, Sid the Science Kid, Let's Go Luna, SuperWHY!, Wild Kratts and Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum and several more.

Announcements of these award winning properties and locations will be forthcoming as agreements are concluded.

The rollout of Curiosity Playground venues will be the first time these children's preschool television properties have come together to expand into a tangible brick-and-mortar destination. These PBS KIDS properties and characters will join other powerful, high-level brands currently engaging with the Falcon's Beyond IP Expander model, with announcements pending.

Four Portals in the Curiosity Playground

Walking into the Curiosity Playground experience, guests are presented with four portals, each leading to a fun, storied experience in a "curiosity spectrum" of Technology, Science, Nature, and the Arts. Beyond each portal, guests begin a self-guided journey of exploration, interaction, and learning with beloved characters and immersive environments. Intellectual properties will be rotated and changed, allowing each Curiosity Playground venue to feature infinitely expandable opportunities anchored in an accessible core experience. Guests will be able to track their progress and get personalized experiences using the proprietary Falcon's Beyond ÄEONXP ecosystem.