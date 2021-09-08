checkAd

Danimer Scientific Receives Grant from United Soybean Board to Expand Research of High-Oleic Soybean Oil in Biodegradable Plastic Production

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021   

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, today announced it has received a $400,000 grant from the United Soybean Board to expand the Company’s evaluation of high-oleic soybean oil (HOSO) as a feedstock in the production of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), a sustainable biopolymer that serves as a biodegradable alternative to traditional plastic.

The grant marks the continuation of Danimer’s collaboration with the United Soybean Board after the successful completion of a one-year project to develop a practical model for using HOSO as a feedstock in manufacturing Nodax, Danimer’s signature PHA, which is used to create a wide variety of products, including straws, bottles, and flexible film packaging. The second year of the project will focus on scaling up the use of HOSO on a commercial level.

“HOSO is readily available material in the United States, likely making it a viable and cost-effective feedstock in the production of Nodax,” said Phil Van Trump, Chief Science and Technology Officer of Danimer. “We are pleased with the results of our first year collaborating with the United Soybean Board, and we thank them for their continued partnership in finding sustainable ways to meet rising demand for biodegradable products.”

High-oleic soybeans are grown exclusively in the U.S., and the oil produced from the crop provides increased functionality and improved shelf life for applications across the food and manufacturing industries.

“The first year of our research has produced excellent results that show HOSO is a viable feedstock in the manufacture of Nodax,” said Carol Leggett, PhD, Director of Microbiology at Danimer. “As we continue to expand the commercial production of Nodax, HOSO is expected to serve as a valuable tool to strengthen our supply chain and bottom line. The progress we’ve made to this point would not have been possible without the collaboration of the Omni Tech International, SmithBucklin, and the United Soybean Board and their farmer members.”

“Our 78 volunteer farmer-directors work on behalf of all soybean farmers to achieve maximum value for their investments and increase preference for U.S. soy, so we are excited to continue working with Danimer to drive soybean innovation,” said United Soybean Board farmer-director Ed Lammers.

For more information on Danimer, visit www.DanimerScientific.com.

