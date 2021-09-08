checkAd

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of August 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (NYSE: CEM) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of August 31, 2021.

As of August 31, 2021, the Fund’s net assets were $412.1 million, and its net asset value per share was $30.31. The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 415% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 326%.

As of August 31, 2021
 

Amount (millions)

Per Share

 
Investments

$

581.3

$

42.75

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

5.0

 

0.37

Other Assets

 

9.4

 

0.69

Total Assets

$

595.7

$

43.81

 
Senior Notes*

$

73.3

$

5.39

Loans Outstanding*

 

70.0

 

5.15

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares*

 

38.8

 

2.85

Total Leverage

$

182.1

$

13.39

 
Other Liabilities

$

1.5

$

0.11

Total Liabilities

$

1.5

$

0.11

 
Net Assets

$

412.1

$

30.31

 
Outstanding Shares

 

13,595,347

 
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 415%.
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 326%.
 
Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of August 31, 2021)**
 
Name

Market Value
(millions)

% of Investments

***
MPLX LP

$

49.1

 

8.4%

Enterprise Products Partners LP

$

46.8

 

8.0%

Targa Resources Corp.

$

37.2

 

6.4%

Williams Cos. Inc.

$

35.3

 

6.1%

ONEOK Inc.

$

34.6

 

5.9%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

$

32.5

 

5.6%

DCP Midstream LP

$

31.3

 

5.4%

Western Midstream Partners LP

$

28.6

 

4.9%

Energy Transfer LP

$

27.6

 

4.7%

Enbridge Inc.

$

26.8

 

4.6%

$

349.8

 

60.0%

 
** Subject to change at any time
*** Percent of Total Equity Investments

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Form N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

CLEARBRIDGE MLP/COM NEW jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of August 31, 2021 ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (NYSE: CEM) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of August 31, 2021. As of August 31, 2021, the Fund’s net assets were …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Advent Technologies Projects White Dragon & Green HiPo (4.65GW Green Hydrogen & 400MW Fuel Cells), ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering