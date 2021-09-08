Evolv Technology Forms GiveEvolv to Help End School Gun Violence Epidemic

GiveEvolv was established to help accelerate Evolv’s mission of making people and public venues safer. By providing need-based, free-of-charge donations of Evolv weapons screening systems to schools that would not otherwise be able to afford them, GiveEvolv seeks to offer parents, students, and teachers confidence and peace of mind that schools are a safe place to learn.

Since the Columbine High School shooting in April 1999, more than 256,000 students have been victims of gun violence during school hours.1 In 2018, 113 people were killed in 29 school shootings. In 2019, there were 45 school shootings, an average of nearly one school shooting per week.2 Despite COVID-19 school closings, there have been at least 14 school shootings since March 2020, and 2021 is currently on track to be the United States’ deadliest year for gun violence, with 296 mass shootings thus far.3 On-campus incidents have occurred in rural towns, cities, and suburbs, affecting poor, middle-class and affluent communities - proving that no location is immune to gun violence.

“At Evolv, our vision is a safer world for people to work, learn and play. We are committed to democratizing security and GiveEvolv does just that,” said Peter George, CEO, Evolv Technology. “By granting state-of-the-art technology to schools that cannot otherwise afford it, GiveEvolv will help keep students and educators in areas most affected by gun violence safe and focused on teaching and learning, as they should be.”

GiveEvolv will initially be funded by NewHold Investment Corp. (“NewHold”), Evolv’s sponsor in its recent SPAC transaction, and is expected to receive future funding from Evolv and its employees, as well as other donors.

In connection with GiveEvolv, Evolv has formed an advisory board composed of Evolv and NewHold senior executives and directors and other leading industry experts to ensure the grants reach the appropriate educational institutions, based on their pressing needs. The initial advisory board comprises seven members, including Peter George, Evolv CEO; Kevin Charlton, NewHold CEO and Evolv Technology board member; Clarence Anthony, CEO and Executive Director of the National League of Cities; Brian Mathis, NewHold board member; Colleen McCarthy, Founder of McCarthy Strategies; Chris Singleton, Inspirational Speaker and Former Professional Baseball Player; and Michael Tubbs, Former Mayor of Stockton, California.