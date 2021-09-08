checkAd

Metacrine to Host Virtual R&D Day for Analysts and Investors on September 15, 2021

  • Featuring KOL and management discussions on the science of FXR agonists and the Company’s programs in NASH and IBD

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced it will host a virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The event will showcase Metacrine’s programs in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), as well as the introduction of a new discovery program.

In addition to presentations by Metacrine’s senior management team, the R&D Day will feature discussions from renowned key opinion leaders (KOLs) including:

  • Juan Pablo Frias, M.D. – Medical Director and Principal Investigator, National Research Institute
  • Jesus Rivera-Nieves, M.D. – Professor of Medicine/Gastroenterology, University of California, San Diego
  • Stefano Romeo, Ph.D. – Professor of Molecular and Clinical Medicine, Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg

The agenda for the Metacrine R&D Day is as follows:

  • Introduction from the CEO – Preston Klassen, M.D., MHS
  • The value of combination therapies in patients with both Type 2 Diabetes and NASH – Juan Pablo Frias, M.D.
  • Rationale for FXR Agonists in IBD – Jesus Rivera-Nieves, M.D.
  • HSD17B13 as a therapeutic target for liver disease – Stefano Romeo, Ph.D.
  • Closing remarks and final Q&A

Registration for the event, as well as a live and archived webcast of the R&D Day, will be available in the Events section of the Company’s website.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of differentiated therapies to treat liver and gastrointestinal diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated an improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials.   The Company’s two product candidates, MET409 and MET642, are currently being investigated in clinical trials as potential new treatments for NASH.   MET409 has completed a 12-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH and is being evaluated in a 12-week combination trial with empagliflozin in patients with both NASH and type 2 diabetes. MET642 has completed a 14-day Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and is being evaluated in a 16-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH.   To learn more, visit www.metacrine.com.

