Motus GI Announces Enrollment of Patients at Second Site in the European Union Outpatient Study of the Pure-Vu System

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, today announced that GastroZentrum Lippe, one of the top private endoscopy clinics in Germany, has enrolled patients into the European Union (EU) outpatient study of the Pure-Vu System, which is evaluating the clinical outcomes in patients with a history of poor bowel preparation using a low volume preparation with limited diet restrictions and the Pure-Vu System. The study was initiated in mid-June 2021 with patients at the Radboud University Medical Center (Netherlands).



“We are pleased to have an opportunity to participate in this study of the Pure-Vu System at the GastroZentrum Lippe, which is one of the first independent GI focused outpatient clinics in Germany. This study offers a path to potentially identifying the Pure-Vu System as a more effective and efficient method to providing quality colonoscopies for patients that have a history of poor bowel preparation. If successful, this study could help change the management of patients who struggle to get an adequately prepped colon due to their age or medical condition,” stated Professor Helmut Neumann.

“We are excited to report progress of the EU study highlighted by the enrollment of the initial patients in Germany. Currently, Germany is the largest colonoscopy market in Europe, with approximately 1.7 million procedures expected to be performed in 2021, according to iData Research Inc.,” commented Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer at Motus GI. “We believe the EU study provides increased exposure of the Pure-Vu System to the European gastroenterology community, including leading physicians and hospital administrators, as well as potential EU-based commercialization partners. As such, this is an exciting step towards establishing additional clinical data for the eventual commercial entrance of the Pure-Vu System into the large European market.”