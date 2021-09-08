checkAd

Motus GI Announces Enrollment of Patients at Second Site in the European Union Outpatient Study of the Pure-Vu System

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 14:05  |  31   |   |   

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, today announced that GastroZentrum Lippe, one of the top private endoscopy clinics in Germany, has enrolled patients into the European Union (EU) outpatient study of the Pure-Vu System, which is evaluating the clinical outcomes in patients with a history of poor bowel preparation using a low volume preparation with limited diet restrictions and the Pure-Vu System. The study was initiated in mid-June 2021 with patients at the Radboud University Medical Center (Netherlands).

“We are pleased to have an opportunity to participate in this study of the Pure-Vu System at the GastroZentrum Lippe, which is one of the first independent GI focused outpatient clinics in Germany. This study offers a path to potentially identifying the Pure-Vu System as a more effective and efficient method to providing quality colonoscopies for patients that have a history of poor bowel preparation. If successful, this study could help change the management of patients who struggle to get an adequately prepped colon due to their age or medical condition,” stated Professor Helmut Neumann.

“We are excited to report progress of the EU study highlighted by the enrollment of the initial patients in Germany. Currently, Germany is the largest colonoscopy market in Europe, with approximately 1.7 million procedures expected to be performed in 2021, according to iData Research Inc.,” commented Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer at Motus GI. “We believe the EU study provides increased exposure of the Pure-Vu System to the European gastroenterology community, including leading physicians and hospital administrators, as well as potential EU-based commercialization partners. As such, this is an exciting step towards establishing additional clinical data for the eventual commercial entrance of the Pure-Vu System into the large European market.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Motus GI Announces Enrollment of Patients at Second Site in the European Union Outpatient Study of the Pure-Vu System FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of ...
Ecommerce and Package Handling Companies Leverage Berkshire Grey AI-enabled Robotic Solutions to ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Investor Day 2021: SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
ALYI Target Revenue Expected By Year End From First EV Ecosystem Sales To Be Published This ...
Del Taco Group Expands Florida Development Agreement After Successful First Opening
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...