Outlook Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

globenewswire
08.09.2021   

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that C. Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat during the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 13 – 15, 2021.

In addition to the fireside chat, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

A video webcast of the fireside chat will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Outlook Therapeutics website (outlooktherapeutics.com) for 90 days.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.        

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to submit ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab to the U.S. FDA as a BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:
Media Inquiries:
Harriet Ullman
Vice President
LaVoie Health Science
T: 617-669-3082
hullman@lavoiehealthscience.com

Investor Inquiries:       
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247 
OTLK@jtcir.com 

 





