checkAd

Medallia Sense360 Releases New Report on American Attitudes Toward Returning to Work

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 14:01  |  24   |   |   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the release of their Return to Work Report - a free analysis examining insights on how Americans are feeling with regard to returning to work amid today’s volatile employment climate.

“COVID-19 has accelerated workplace changes to an incredible extent,” said Andrew Custage, Head of Analytics for Sense360 By Medallia. ”Organizations need to understand how attitudes about the workplace have changed, what employee expectations are about returning to the office, and what impact the Delta Variant is having on employees’ thinking regarding the workplace.”

To track and understand consumer behaviour, Sense360 By Medallia combined data from three sources: foot traffic data from smartphone geolocation of more than 2 million opted-in consumers, spend data from more than 5 million consumers, and psychographic survey data. Combining multiple datasets yields a more holistic view of the customer journey, and a more accurate way to answer strategic insights questions for retailers.

Drawing on this industry leading pool of data, the Return to Work Report examines:

  • Data on how consumer sentiment about the workplace has changed
  • Which aspects of potential jobs are most important in deciding where to work
  • Attitudes toward working remotely and the Delta Variant

Highlights include:

  • Among those who are working from home, fewer than 1 in 5 want to fully return to the workplace. Most prefer a flexible schedule with 2 or 3 days of going into work per week.
  • When asked what is most important in choosing a future job, survey respondents said that remote flexibility was the third most important factor, behind salary and schedule.
  • However, a majority (almost 6 in 10) believe that some consequences are fair for employees choosing to stay remote while their colleagues return to the office. Consequences viewed as fair include stricter oversight and slower eligibility for raises and promotions. Of note, less than 1 in 5 believe that job termination or salary reduction are fair consequences for employees that choose to remain remote.
  • Among those who work in-person, 2 out of 5 have seen their workplace policies (i.e. masking, social distancing, etc.) change due to the Delta Variant. However, only 1 in 10 of respondents working in the office say that the Delta Variant will reduce how often they go into the workplace. For remote workers, the Delta Variant is creating a greater impact on return-to-office plans.

“Perhaps the clearest insight from the report is the importance of location flexibility in the minds of employees. Employers have a lot to think about regarding what levers they’re willing to pull for attracting and retaining talent, and should consider what levers are seen as acceptable as part of planning to return to the office,” said Custage.

To download the full report, visit https://info.sense360.com/hubfs/210824_Sense360_Return%20to%20Work%20I ....

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Medallia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medallia Sense360 Releases New Report on American Attitudes Toward Returning to Work Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the release of their Return to Work Report - a free analysis examining insights on how Americans are feeling with regard to returning to work amid …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Advent Technologies Projects White Dragon & Green HiPo (4.65GW Green Hydrogen & 400MW Fuel Cells), ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21 Medallia Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Medallia Announces Medallia Marketing Experience on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Medallia Launches Healthcare Payer Member Retention and Engagement Suite
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Medallia Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21Glisser Optimizes Customer Journeys and Increases Retention with Medallia Strikedeck Platform for Customer Success
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Medallia Sense360 Releases New Analysis of How the Pandemic Shaped the Future of the Retail Industry
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Medallia Becomes the Official Feedback Partner for MotoAmerica
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten