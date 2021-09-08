Global Payments Selected as Official Commerce Technology Provider of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, jointly announced today that Global Payments will be the stadium’s official Commerce Technology Provider. Global Payments will bring its expertise in restaurants, food and beverage service management, ticketing, retail and sports venues to further elevate Mercedes-Benz Stadium's status among the best fan experiences in sports.

Global Payments will power Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s multi-channel commerce ecosystem through a frictionless blending of online and offline fan experiences before, during and after events. For example, by enabling fans to make purchases and receive orders efficiently, safely and securely from anywhere in the stadium and nearby fan zones. Global Payments will also automate back-office processes to streamline operations, inventory management, financial accounting and employee management for the stadium.

“We are thrilled to be providing our digital technologies to a stadium known for its uncompromising commitment to fan-first innovation,” said Cameron Bready, President and Chief Operating Officer of Global Payments. “We are uniquely positioned to serve this world class facility because of our fully integrated, cloud-based solutions built for large venues and complex organizations, and we cannot wait to showcase our cutting-edge technologies to fans.”

“Continuous innovation is the foundation of AMB Sports and Entertainment and allows us to remain at the forefront of new technologies to help drive our businesses forward,” said Tim Zulawski, Chief Revenue Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment. “As an organization, Global Payments has proven their ability to provide premier digital technologies to support a variety of business streams and we are excited to partner together to continue to enhance our world-class fan experience.”

To highlight the new partnership between the two companies and the leading technology role Global Payments will play in delivering the premier fan experience in sports, Global Payments will join the ranks of the stadium’s Founding Partners and be featured prominently throughout the stadium on concourse and in-stadium digital signage.