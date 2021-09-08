checkAd

Global Payments Selected as Official Commerce Technology Provider of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, jointly announced today that Global Payments will be the stadium’s official Commerce Technology Provider. Global Payments will bring its expertise in restaurants, food and beverage service management, ticketing, retail and sports venues to further elevate Mercedes-Benz Stadium's status among the best fan experiences in sports.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005244/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Global Payments!
Long
Basispreis 147,00€
Hebel 12,76
Ask 1,09
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 172,74€
Hebel 10,72
Ask 1,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Global Payments will power Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s multi-channel commerce ecosystem through a frictionless blending of online and offline fan experiences before, during and after events. For example, by enabling fans to make purchases and receive orders efficiently, safely and securely from anywhere in the stadium and nearby fan zones. Global Payments will also automate back-office processes to streamline operations, inventory management, financial accounting and employee management for the stadium.

“We are thrilled to be providing our digital technologies to a stadium known for its uncompromising commitment to fan-first innovation,” said Cameron Bready, President and Chief Operating Officer of Global Payments. “We are uniquely positioned to serve this world class facility because of our fully integrated, cloud-based solutions built for large venues and complex organizations, and we cannot wait to showcase our cutting-edge technologies to fans.”

“Continuous innovation is the foundation of AMB Sports and Entertainment and allows us to remain at the forefront of new technologies to help drive our businesses forward,” said Tim Zulawski, Chief Revenue Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment. “As an organization, Global Payments has proven their ability to provide premier digital technologies to support a variety of business streams and we are excited to partner together to continue to enhance our world-class fan experience.”

To highlight the new partnership between the two companies and the leading technology role Global Payments will play in delivering the premier fan experience in sports, Global Payments will join the ranks of the stadium’s Founding Partners and be featured prominently throughout the stadium on concourse and in-stadium digital signage.

Seite 1 von 3
Global Payments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Payments Selected as Official Commerce Technology Provider of Mercedes-Benz Stadium Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, jointly announced today that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Advent Technologies Projects White Dragon & Green HiPo (4.65GW Green Hydrogen & 400MW Fuel Cells), ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:45 UhrGlobal Payments and Virgin Money Form Strategic Alliance to Redefine the Future of Digital Commerce
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrGlobal Payments Agrees to Acquire MineralTree, a Leader in Business-to-Business (B2B) Software-Led Payments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Global Payments to Participate in Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten