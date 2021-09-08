Cortexyme Expands Proprietary Development Pipeline with Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of COR588

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected by mid-November 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, today announced that the first cohort of healthy participants have been dosed in the Phase 1 clinical trial of its new drug candidate, COR588. COR588 is a second-generation small-molecule lysine-gingipain inhibitor differentiated from the company’s lead drug candidate atuzaginstat (COR388) by its improved pharmacokinetic properties and anticipated once daily oral administration. Delivering on its commitment to bring innovation to high unmet clinical needs, Cortexyme expects COR588 to be targeted for use in the treatment of periodontal disease and other P. gingivalis-related indications.

“Advancing COR588 into the clinic as planned marks an important milestone for Cortexyme as we expand our proprietary drug pipeline and strategically advance our first-in-class gingipain inhibitors for additional indications where the evidence demonstrates P. gingivalis plays a critical role in disease progression,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair. “Based on this wealth of research, we believe our innovative upstream therapeutic approach has the potential to shift the paradigm for the treatment of diseases with high unmet clinical need in distinct market segments. Building on the momentum of our successfully completed IND-enabling studies of COR588, we look forward to completing the Phase 1 study and advancing the clinical studies of this promising potential therapeutic.”

Sponsored by Cortexyme, the COR588 Phase 1 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, first-in-human study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple ascending doses of oral COR588 capsules in healthy adult patients. The trial will enroll up to 64 participants and is listed under clinicaltrials.gov Identifier: NCT04920903. Future studies will evaluate the ability of COR588, an oral investigational medicine, to slow or halt the progression of periodontal disease, among other potential indications, by inactivating the toxic proteases, or gingipains, released by the keystone bacterium P. gingivalis. Periodontal disease represents a major unmet medical need impacting 65 million Americans. Therapeutic effects of gingipain inhibitors have been demonstrated in both mouse and naturally occurring aged dog models (Arastu-Kapur et al, 2020).