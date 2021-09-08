checkAd

Seagen to Highlight Research From 16 Presentations Across Multiple Tumor Types at ESMO 2021

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced data and trials in progress from its diverse and growing portfolio of marketed and investigational therapies will be presented at the virtual European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Annual Meeting, to be held from September 16-21. Sixteen presentations will demonstrate the breadth of Seagen’s portfolio and development activities, across multiple cancer types - including a mini oral presentation featuring results from the Phase 1/2 innovaTV 205 clinical trial in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

The innovaTV 205 trial of tisotumab vedotin (TV) is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TV as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy and other agents in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. Data to be shared will include interim analyses of TV plus carboplatin as a potential first-line therapy, as well as analyses of TV plus pembrolizumab in previously treated patients.

Seagen’s Biologics License Application for TV monotherapy in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer is currently under Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a target action date of Oct. 10, 2021.

“The data to be shared at ESMO 2021 reflect our commitment to developing transformational cancer medicines for patients in areas of significant unmet medical need, including best-in-class antibody-drug conjugates,” said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Seagen. “Our research to advance antibody-drug conjugates as monotherapies or in combination with other therapies for the treatment of various cancers has the potential to shape future treatment paradigms.”

Other research presentations include subset analyses of EV-301, a phase 3 trial of enfortumab vedotin (EV) versus chemotherapy for previously treated advanced urothelial carcinoma, and the first data from a weekly-dosing trial of ladiratuzumab vedotin (LV), an investigational anti-LIV-1 antibody-drug conjugate, in pre-treated metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

