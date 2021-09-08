checkAd

Ipsos Study Finds Dealers Not Ready for Influx of Electric Vehicle Curious Shoppers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

When it comes to electric vehicles (EVs), auto dealerships around the U.S. are struggling due to unprepared salespeople, limited vehicles and inconsistent sales practices.

That’s one of several findings from a recent Ipsos Electric Vehicle Dealership Readiness Study. Ipsos deployed mystery shoppers into dealerships across the top-selling electric vehicle markets in the U.S. to see how prepared dealerships are for consumers. The mystery shoppers examined the current sales process across automotive brands that currently offer battery or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. “With more than 100 electric vehicles set to be available in the next few years, the results of this study can help OEMs and dealerships identify improvements needed to create an informative and supportive EV sales process,” says Mike VanNieuwkuyk, Senior Vice President at Ipsos Automotive. These improvements, driven by Ipsos’ findings, can “transform shoppers who are exploring EVs into informed, excited buyers.”

“The OEMs have done an incredible job of creating excitement about EVs and generating strong consumer interest,” VanNieuwkuyk added. “Unfortunately, production delays due to COVID and the microchip shortage have created a lag in EV supply to leverage the increase in demand.”

Unprepared Staff Not Capitalizing on Customer Curiosity

Ipsos found that dealer websites, where many consumers begin their new vehicle shopping journey, lack EV-specific information. This continues when shoppers set foot in the showroom, where it is evident that many dealers often are not prepared for the EV-curious customer. Even Tesla, a company with an EV-only product line, appears to be having fewer in-depth conversations with customers to help alleviate concerns about the vehicles. “Tesla no longer stands alone, as new entrant, Polestar, along with Volvo and VW – traditional OEMs with mixed-vehicle line-ups – have joined Tesla among the top-performing brands for EV dealership readiness. These brands are shown to spend more time addressing shoppers’ concerns and pointing out the advantages that EVs offer,” says VanNieuwkuyk.

Customers see auto dealers as trusted sources to help them understand the EV ownership experience. The lack of information and inventory leaves shoppers with many unanswered questions. “Being knowledgeable about EVs allows the salesperson to match the vehicle type to the person, ultimately building trust with the customer and assuring that an EV is a good match for their needs and lifestyle,” says Kacey Muccino, Vice President, Ipsos Automotive. “As EVs are such a new and different choice for consumers, the dealer is the main source for them to get the answers they need to make the right decision.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ipsos Study Finds Dealers Not Ready for Influx of Electric Vehicle Curious Shoppers When it comes to electric vehicles (EVs), auto dealerships around the U.S. are struggling due to unprepared salespeople, limited vehicles and inconsistent sales practices. That’s one of several findings from a recent Ipsos Electric Vehicle …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Advent Technologies Projects White Dragon & Green HiPo (4.65GW Green Hydrogen & 400MW Fuel Cells), ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering